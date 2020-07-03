Last Updated:

UK: Bond Between 8-yr-old And Hearing-impaired Delivery Man Leaves Netizens In Awe

A ‘wholesome’ video of an eight-year-old girl in UK building a connection and communicating with a hearing-impaired delivery man is winning hearts.

UK

A ‘wholesome’ video of an eight-year-old girl building a connection and communicating with a hearing-impaired delivery man is winning hearts. Shared by Tallulah’s mother, Amy Roberts, on Twitter, the clip shows the little girl and Tim, the delivery man, maintaining proper distance and communicating while using sign language. According to reports, Talhullah signs ‘have a good day’ after which Tim teaches her to sign ‘good morning, have a good day’ as well. 

While the clip ends with Tim pleasantly smiling and giving the eight-year-old a big thumbs up, Amy wrote in the caption informed that Tallulah gets to see the delivery man one or two times a week. The mother also wrote that the little girl also drew a thank you for Tim, which he still has it ‘proudly shown in his van’. Amy further added that Tallulah and Tim have built ‘quite a friendship’ amid COVID-19 lockdown. 

Netizens call it ‘beautiful bond’ 

Since shared, netizens can’t stop gushing over the ‘beautiful bond’ between the two. The video has been viewed over two million times and with over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments, several internet users also called the friendship ‘lovely’. One internet user wrote, “Doesn’t take much to be kind and friendly. This is beautiful, but some find it so hard to do. Thank you, Tallulah. This has put a smile on my face. You must be one proud mother, Amy”. Another user added, “How lovely to see, his smile; he’s beaming !! She’s a credit to you!”. 

