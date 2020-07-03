UK: Bond Between 8-yr-old And Hearing-impaired Delivery Man Leaves Netizens In Awe

A ‘wholesome’ video of an eight-year-old girl building a connection and communicating with a hearing-impaired delivery man is winning hearts. Shared by Tallulah’s mother, Amy Roberts, on Twitter, the clip shows the little girl and Tim, the delivery man, maintaining proper distance and communicating while using sign language. According to reports, Talhullah signs ‘have a good day’ after which Tim teaches her to sign ‘good morning, have a good day’ as well.

While the clip ends with Tim pleasantly smiling and giving the eight-year-old a big thumbs up, Amy wrote in the caption informed that Tallulah gets to see the delivery man one or two times a week. The mother also wrote that the little girl also drew a thank you for Tim, which he still has it ‘proudly shown in his van’. Amy further added that Tallulah and Tim have built ‘quite a friendship’ amid COVID-19 lockdown.

This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou 🌈, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks @ststephensaud #proudmum pic.twitter.com/JELmaibyIM — Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) June 19, 2020

Netizens call it ‘beautiful bond’

Since shared, netizens can’t stop gushing over the ‘beautiful bond’ between the two. The video has been viewed over two million times and with over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments, several internet users also called the friendship ‘lovely’. One internet user wrote, “Doesn’t take much to be kind and friendly. This is beautiful, but some find it so hard to do. Thank you, Tallulah. This has put a smile on my face. You must be one proud mother, Amy”. Another user added, “How lovely to see, his smile; he’s beaming !! She’s a credit to you!”.

He's so lovely isn't he. Absolutely brilliant. Even though he can't speak he manages to get what he wants to say across. A lovely gentleman, who is definitely overworked at the moment with all these deliveries. — Nadia Arif (@NadiaArif34) June 19, 2020

Needed this today Thank you Tallulah & thank you to mummy bear Amy 😊🌈 — Michelle 💚 💙 😷 #JoinAUnion #BlackLivesMatter (@mconway70) June 19, 2020

Awwww Tallulah! This is beautiful... we are all so very proud of you! 🌈👏🏼

My delivery driver is sick of the sight of me... and the pug who escapes every time! 🤣🤣🤣 x — Miss Mc (@MissMcY5) June 19, 2020

This is what it's about stay kind to each other an life will be kind back.

Well done to the little girl, she will go along way in this life. — 💦💦💦 one day at a time (@NotleyTrevor) June 19, 2020

Absolutely love this. Young people are so amazing and uncluttered with other peoples opinions and take people at face value. A lesson for us all — catherine pinder (@cathpinder) June 19, 2020

Tallulah you're an amazing human being, we need more like you in the world and @mummybear1903 you must be so proud of your daughter, well done for teaching her to make this world a better place 🙂👏👏 — John Hendrick (@JohnHen321) July 3, 2020

