Video Of Curious Monkeys Inspecting Chicks Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

Social media is full of images and videos of adorable animals that netizens visit to lighten their mood and distract themselves amid pandemic crisis. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video recently, which is going viral for its amazing eye-engaging capability. In the video, a group of monkeys can be seen curiously inspecting two chicks that appear to have lost their way and found themselves in the middle of these mammals.

Read: Monkeys Infected With COVID-19 Develop Short-term Immunity Against Reinfection: Study

"Monkeying around. Exploring if it’s a walking fruit..." Susanta captioned the video, which has since garnered more than 17,000 views. Netizens are just in love with the 10-second-long clip with some saying that they are watching it again and again. "Cute..Seems monkeys are asking..wanna be my friend???" one user commented. Another user wrote, "Monkeying with chicks Baby chick & then checkering out. A very interesting & enjoyable picture."

Monkeying around.

Exploring if it’s a walking fruit... pic.twitter.com/IKUa3kNEXd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 3, 2020

Read: Thai Authorities Sterilise Monkeys As They Turn Aggressive Amid Lockdown

So cute curious exploration — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) July 3, 2020

I can watch it the whole day ❤️ — ROHIT 🇮🇳 (@rohits3130) July 3, 2020

This fruits can cut the monkey's fingers😁❤️



Nice video shoot.. — Tushar Kumar (@TusharK26730888) July 3, 2020

Very fragile — Rocky Rocks ریان (@RayyanTheLuck) July 3, 2020

Cute..Seems monkeys are asking..wanna be my friend???🤗 — A.Upadhyay (@m_Aupadhyay) July 3, 2020

Read: Video Of Monkey Removing 'stringy Bits' Of Banana Just Like Humans Amuses Netizens; Watch

Monkey peeling banana threads

In another viral video, a monkey removing fibrous threads from a banana left several internet users ‘fascinated’ as they were surprised to see the similarity between humans and the animal. Shared on several social media platforms, the short clip shows that monkey sitting near a tree stump with her baby crawling around. ‘Intelligent’ animal is then seen busy peeling and preparing a banana for eating by removing the stringy bits, which are also known as Phloem bundles.

they don’t like the stringy bits on bananas either!!!! i don’t know what i’m going to do with this info yet but it makes me happy to know. pic.twitter.com/pj1TgNMMq3 — mar❁ (@nasacertified) June 19, 2020

Read: Video: Man Helps Monkey Drink Water From Bottle, Netizens Laud His 'kindness'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.