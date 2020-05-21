Dog Siblings Separated In Childhood Reunite In Park, Netizens All Hearts

A side-splitting image of two similar-looking dogs, one black and the other white-coated, coming face-to-face and embracing each other has amused the internet. Shared by a Twitter user named Libby, the images were sent to her by her dad on what's app in which the two dogs separated at childhood recognized each other while on a stroll in a park. Their reunion after years is giving the netizens the reminder of the famous Bollywood flick ‘Karan Arjun’.

pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even😭❣️🐶 pic.twitter.com/QTy5J8uEwZ — 𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐁𝐘 🦋 (@libpincher) May 19, 2020

With over 100k likes and nearly to 178.5k retweets the pooch's sudden reconciliation has triggered laughter and hearts on the internet. Sharing more pictures of how exalted dogs get on finding loved ones, a user wrote that her dog and his friend did the same when they met, immediately sharing some cute pictures captioned “here is the full series from that walk”. “Is the black one a havapoo? Looks just like mine,” asked a curious user. Users also shared a slew of dog photos saying a "hi" to the duo and also relating to their own pooch meeting with their best buddies.

“This is the cutest and I love both of them very much. Please give them some scritches/petting and a little kiss from me?” wrote the second.” Makes you think about all those dogs that have been forcibly separated from their little doggy families and never get to see them again,” wrote the third, to which another replied, “They also say you should never adopt two pups from the same litter!”

My dog and my friends dog do the same😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/2nU5is151x — follow @houndsbyholly on insta🐾 (@hollyfrost00) May 19, 2020

Here is the full series from that walk: pic.twitter.com/i12Shvf3WK — follow @houndsbyholly on insta🐾 (@hollyfrost00) May 19, 2020

I'm so gonna steal those pic pic.twitter.com/dDdDrRCu8D — monalicious s-nya dua (@monaliciouss) May 20, 2020

My pup got to meet her little brother a few years back. He’s on the right. pic.twitter.com/IeCr69wTkR — Eric Peterson ⚖️🐢 (@DiversityEric) May 20, 2020

it’s actually good for them to be separated! animals in the wild don’t stay together after babies have weaned. it’s important they stay w their family while young but separating helps them learn certain social skills they typically won’t if they stay with their litter/mother. — cat (@kaijuxcat) May 19, 2020

My boy Bailey loved meeting his wee pal in the park❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/QJYaNsq3N6 — Ryan Robinson (@RyanRobo) May 19, 2020

These look like baby versions of my girls 😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mYVcQYwpPS — Rebecca (@rebecccamarilyn) May 19, 2020

omg Buzz says hi 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/EweG8GFOwC — Heather 🏳️‍🌈 | 9 days (@itzjustheather) May 19, 2020

Not the same breed but freddie wanted to say hi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cYTtVoFDJu — Laura Em. (@_lauremx) May 19, 2020

A heartwarming tale

In the message that Libby shared on Twitter, her father explained that the pooch was adopted in their early childhood and belonged in the same litter. They remained separated for over the years, however, while on a walk, there was a couple who had the same version of the dog in white. Libby’s dad explained that the black dog jumped instantly in excitement, and instead of just playing like dogs usually do, they held each other in a tight embrace.

