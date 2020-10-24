Last Updated:

Dog Video Features The Pet Getting A Face Massage; Netizens Give It 'warm, Virtual Hugs'

A Twitter user shared a dog video, which shows the pet getting a face massage. The video went viral within no time, as netizens re-shared it in large numbers

Written By
Tarun Nair
dog video

The meme culture has hit an all-time-high on social media in recent times. Recently, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Humor and Animals on the platform, shared a ‘paw-dorable’ video on the site, which features a dog enjoying a face massage. The video features the dog’s face shaking after it places its face on the massage equipment. Take a look at the video shared.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slams Uddhav Government For Witch-hunt On Republic TV; Calls It 'shameful'

Rottweilers funny video

Also Read | US To Base Coast Guard In Western Pacific To Tackle China’s ‘harassment Of Vessels'

Fans react

Soon after the video stormed the internet, social media users shared the video in large numbers and  also their funny experiences with pet dogs. Some fans also pointed out that the dog was well-trained and was obeying his master’s orders in the video. Take a look at how fans reacted to the viral dog video shared:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slams Uddhav Government For Witch-hunt On Republic TV; Calls It 'shameful'

Recently, a viral video took netizens by surprise, as it shows a cat having hiccups. The video was shared on the Twitter handle, wonderofscience, which features the face of the cat, focusing on its green eyes that begin to dilate very soon after he starts hiccupping and his pupils expand simultaneously. This lesser-known fact about the cat’s hiccups left netizens stunned and internet users expressed their wish to know more about such facts about cats. Take a look at the video here:

Also Read | US To Base Coast Guard In Western Pacific To Tackle China’s ‘harassment Of Vessels'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND