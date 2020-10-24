Dog Video Features The Pet Getting A Face Massage; Netizens Give It 'warm, Virtual Hugs'

The meme culture has hit an all-time-high on social media in recent times. Recently, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Humor and Animals on the platform, shared a ‘paw-dorable’ video on the site, which features a dog enjoying a face massage. The video features the dog’s face shaking after it places its face on the massage equipment. Take a look at the video shared.

Rottweilers funny video

just a good boy living his best life

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/EejzK5HFZY — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 23, 2020

Fans react

Soon after the video stormed the internet, social media users shared the video in large numbers and also their funny experiences with pet dogs. Some fans also pointed out that the dog was well-trained and was obeying his master’s orders in the video. Take a look at how fans reacted to the viral dog video shared:

That is adorable. We have almost the same one and our dog is terrified of it. Poor guy doesn't know what he's missing! — INFJ Scorpio ✍️ (@infj_scorpio) October 23, 2020

the day is nearly done. and i have not received. anywhere near. the level of attention i deserve — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) October 22, 2020

I don't want to spoil his enjoyment ...🥰😂 I'm sending U a lot of warm hugs my Dear humor🤗 really "early"..🤭 — AMOK (@d_slavica) October 23, 2020

how adorable he looks just like my rottie that just turned 10 n rescued from shelter at 6months They are loving loyal babies❤️ — Mom rocks (@Idkmom27) October 23, 2020

My rottie gal has a fancy baby crib w/organic mattress (yay craigslist) complete with curtains to make it nice & cozy at bedtime. She had TPLO surgery in Feb and needs all the comfort she can get 😁 — Crow (@zer0_affect) October 23, 2020

Good Boi... Need to look Good for the Yoga Class.. Need to be Wrinkle Free.. Hoomans... Let's use this before Mommy comes from Kitchen.... ❤️😂🤣😘😍 — Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) October 23, 2020

Recently, a viral video took netizens by surprise, as it shows a cat having hiccups. The video was shared on the Twitter handle, wonderofscience, which features the face of the cat, focusing on its green eyes that begin to dilate very soon after he starts hiccupping and his pupils expand simultaneously. This lesser-known fact about the cat’s hiccups left netizens stunned and internet users expressed their wish to know more about such facts about cats. Take a look at the video here:

Cats' eyes dilate when they hiccup. pic.twitter.com/Jz2wJnXgAy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 22, 2020

