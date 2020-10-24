Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav government for witch-hunt on Republic TV, calls it 'shameful'

Kangana Ranaut vented at the Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi government over its witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. The actor termed the harassment of journalists, as an FIR was filed against 1000 employees, as ‘shameful’. She also hit out at a netizen using Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the same breath as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana Ranaut hits out at MVA government over Republic row

A netizen had quipped on Mumbai Police’s conspiracy against Republic that if PM Modi had similarly filed cases against his detractors, then the 'entire Lutyens journalists would have been behind bars.' Kangana found the comparison between ‘Mahrashtra ke pappupro’ and a ‘self-made leader’ as being a complete contrast.

Referring to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, she asked, ‘How will a person who had sold his father’s principles for power will understand the rights and emotions of anyone?”

Kangana herself has been battling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as multiple cases and FIRs have been filed against her in the state, most of them on the basis of her tweets. In a dramatic incident last month, the Sena-led BMC had razed a portion of Kangana’s office citing 'illegal alterations' as she hit out at the Mumbai Police ove the Sushant Singh Rajput and drug cases. The National award winner, however, has not relented and continued to hit back at them.

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

Accompanying Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Param Bir Singh, in his witch hunt to target Republic, invoked one of the rarest sections, Section 3(1) - a 1922 law belonging to the British Raj & last used during the Emergency era, to target the network's journalists.

