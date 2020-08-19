Dog Rescued In Gujarat: As Video Goes Viral, Raveena Tandon Shares Heartfelt Reaction

A video of a dog being rescued in Gujarat has been going viral on social media. The heartwarming video has also been receiving a thunderous response from netizens. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon also had a beautiful reaction to the same.

A dog being rescued in Gujarat

The video shows a dog being trapped on the fifth-floor balcony of a godown at the Ashirwad market area in Gujarat. The dog had been trapped in this unfortunate situation for three days. The video then shows the volunteers of Surat's Animal Friends Team trying to rescue the dog. They try to lift the dog up from the balcony through a rope. The volunteers entangle the rope on the leg of the dog. The poor animal looks visibly petrified while the volunteers are trying to lift it up. After several attempts, they manage to lift the animal up by holding it by the face. The dog then can be seen happily walking away in the room of the godown, looking much visibly relieved. Take a look at the viral video.

Raveena Tandon reacts to the video

While many netizens hailed the compassionate gesture of the volunteers, Raveena also was all praises for them. The Mohra actor left a comment stating the same on the post which was shared by Bollywood paparazzi. She commented saying, 'God Bless them.' Apart from the actor, many other netizens also gave a thumbs up to the gesture of the volunteers. While some saluted the spirit of the volunteers, another user stated that it is good to see people care so much for dogs. Take a look at Raveena's comment along with the other netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen judging the reality TV show Sabse Bada Kalakar alongside Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. The show was a fun-filled acting reality show for kids that aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Raveena will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s much-awaited movie K.G.F: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. The movie is expected to release on October 23, 2020.

