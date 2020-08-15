Video Of An Elderly Couple Singing Love Songs For Each Other Breaks Internet | Watch

The adorable video of an elderly couple singing songs for each other has gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Lockdown period has given people the time to reconnect and spend time with their families and loved ones. Uploaded on various social media platforms, the adorable video has invited lots of comments by the netizens.

The adorable couple

The 32 seconds video clip begins with the elder woman singing, “I love Eddie, yes I do. I hope Eddie loves me too”. Soon after this, she is joined by the man lying next to her saying the same sentence and just changing the name. Towards the end of the video, a voice in the background is heard laughing and saying, "You both are so cute".

One of the internet users wrote, "This is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet. Thank you". Someone else commented, "I’m crying. This is the cutest damn thing". The video has left the internet users in comeplete awe as they have deemed the video as "the cutest video on internet". Extremely touched after watching the video, one user wrote, "Awww!! That’s amazing! Your parents are incredible and you’re a wonderful daughter!! I have a very close relationship with my mom & we’re together on a Covid lockdown. We’ve actually been together for 7 years but that’s a longer story (pinned to my page). Hang in there".

(Image Credits: Youtube/NaveenKumar)

