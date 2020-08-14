Kolkata Based 93-year-old Granny Grooves To The Tune Of 'Aankh Marey'; Watch Viral Video

Social media is filled with videos of young people showing off their talents. While some can be seen showcasing their dancing skills, others show off their acting skills. But there are also many videos on social media where people from the older generation can be seen cheering up the mood of netizens by showing off their lively attitude. One such video has now gone viral.

93-year-old granny grooves on Aankh Marey

A 93-yar-old granny from Kolkata has set the internet on fire with her dancing skills. Her dance video on the Aankh Marey from the film Simmba has now gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms. In the video, the granny can be seen dancing to the tunes of the Ranveer Singh song. The video was initially posted back on August 10, 2020, and has garnered over 4.2k reacts and 4.5k shares on Facebook. Check it out below -

The video was posted by Gourav Saha from the Saha family who later on shared the photos from his granny's 93rd birthday on Facebook. She can be seen celebrating her birthday in style wearing a celebratory hat and blowing of the candles of a chocolate cake. The granny could be seen wearing a saree with gold borders, coupled with a golden necklace as she danced to the Aankh Marey track, as her family cheered for her.

Image courtesy - Gourav Saha Facebook

This won't be the first time a granny has gone viral on social media. In fact, aged people have been centred around various wholesome viral posts on various platforms like Instagram, Twitter and more.

Earlier this year, an elderly has captured the attention of social media when he became the oldest student in Italy. Giuseppe Paterno from Italy, who is World War II veteran completed his undergraduate degree in History and Philosophy at the age of 93 from the University of Palermo.

