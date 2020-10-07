President Donald Trump Claims To Be 'Feeling Great'; Gets Trolled Instead

US President Donald Trump made his way back to the White House after being hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment. The President was treated att he Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, however, his stay at the hospital also attracted controversy when Trump decided to venture outside the premises of the hospital, while he was tested positive for COVID-19, to wave at supporters. After his return to the White House, Trump tweeted an update about his health where he said that he is 'feeling great!' The president, however, was trolled by netizens. Check out Donald Trump's tweet below:

Also read: Donald Trump's Facebook post on Covid deleted; Twitter flags it as 'harmful information'

Donald Trump's tweet

Trump's 'feeling great' tweet attracted a lot of trolls who shared their reactions on social media. Predominantly, netizens were retweeting the tweet and writing 'feeling great' themselves along with an image of different characters being in visible pain. Check out the funny reactions below:

Also read: Audit likely gave congressional staff glimpse of Trump taxes

This is not the only reason why President Trump caught people's eyes after returning from hospital. The President arrived at the White House in front of an extensive crew of media reporters. He climbed a few stairs up and ended up removing his mask to salute at the helicopter which brought him to the White House. However, after removing his mask, the President could be seen gasping for air. Trump could be seen in visible discomfort and struggling to breathe properly. Check out the video below:

Trump looks like he is gasping for air pic.twitter.com/4k2v4Jxlir — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020

Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020

Trump had claimed to have recovered from COVID-19 and will be going back to rallies soon. POTUS was only hospitalised for three days which raised a few eyebrows. But some medical experts on Twitter have pointed out that Trump doesn't appear to be doing well as he is struggling to breathe. Dr Ilan Schwartz, who is an assistant professor at the University of Alberta, specializes in lung diseases. The MD took to his Twitter sharing the video of Trump writing -

This is a textbook example of increased work of breathing. In addition to using normal respiratory muscles (the diaphragm & those between the ribs that expand the chest cavity), “accessory muscles” in his neck are kicking in to help draw a breath. Notice the weird grimace & shape of his mouth? “Pursed lip breathing” is a coping mechanism that truncates expiration & increases airflow resistance at the end of a breath (+ end-expiratory pressure=PEEP) which acts as an artificial splint to keep the airways & airsacs open.

Also read: Michelle Obama brands Trump 'racist', urges Americans to make informed choice in election

This is a textbook example of increased work of breathing. In addition to using normal respiratory muscles (the diaphragm & those between the ribs that expand the chest cavity), “accessory muscles” in his neck are kicking in to help draw a breath

pic.twitter.com/D2osX583U2 — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) October 6, 2020

Also read: Donald Trump compares COVID-19 with flu, says people'll have to 'learn to live with it'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.