Duck Manages To Outsmart A Tiger In This Hilarious Video; Watch

A hilarious video has resurfaced on twitter and is going viral for the second time, depicting a great escape of the duck from a hungry tiger. According to reports, the video is two years old and had gone viral in the year 2018. However, the video was shared again on the twitter account buitengebieden_ and is doing rounds again on social media, gaining lots of attention from netizens.

Tiger being trolled by the duck

The nine seconds video shows a tiger trying to hunt down a duck. The tiger is seen swimming towards the duck while the duck senses his presence and spontaneously ducks underwater. Very soon after this, the duck is seen emerging a few feets away, failing the tiger’s attempt at hunting. The video has been uploaded with a meme sound track in the background, adding on to the humorous element. Although the cat family is known for its amazing hunting skills, this time the duck turned out to be successful in trolling the tiger.

The video has been uploaded on International Tiger Day and is gaining a lot of attention on social media. The video is captioned as, "The great escape..". Stealing the limelight on the internet, the video has managed to gather 1.6K likes and 384 Retweets and comments. Netizens have taken over the comment section to express themseleves. While one person is appreciating the music that is playing in the background, others are making fun of the tiger who was fooled by the smart duck.

that's why it's called a 'duck.' really! — otmar fischbach (@OFischbach) July 29, 2020

The music in this has ancient meme energy — Less Coherent Homotopy (@Category_Fury) July 29, 2020

Perplexed tiger — M (@M11342723) July 29, 2020

World Tiger Day is celebrated in order to spread maximum awareness about tiger conversation. Every year on July 29, a number of people celebrate this day to educate people about this wild cat. This is an important step taken towards conserving the tigers that are currently alive.

