International Tiger Day Posters, Importance, Wishes And All Species Of Tigers

Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day is celebrated in order to spread maximum awareness about tiger conversation. Every year on July 29, a number of people celebrate this day to educate people about this wild cat. Read more to know other details about International Tiger Day.

About International Tiger Day

This is an important step taken towards conserving the tigers that are currently alive. According to the World Wild Life Organization, there are currently 3900 tigers left all over the globe. The WWL website states that currently the number of tigers has been increasing since the past decade but there are still a very less number of tigers alive.

According to their website, the current tiger populations are stable or are constantly improving in places like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia and China. They state that “an estimated 3,900 tigers remain in the wild”. They also mention that the people will need to put in a lot of efforts to protect this species and secure its future in the wild.

International Tiger Day was first held in the year 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. This step was taken in order to spread awareness about the gradual decline of wild tiger numbers. Some of the most known and established organizations like the WWF, the IFAW and the Smithsonian Institute are the main hands behind this event.

They have also started popular hashtags #WorldTigerDay or #InternationalTigerDay that can be used on social media by the users to raise awareness about this important day. A number of people also messages to spread awareness about this day. Here are some International Tiger Day posters and messages.

International Tiger Day Posters

International Tiger Day Wishes

The species of Tigers that are currently alive:

Caspian tiger

Siberian Tiger

Bengal Tiger

Indochinese Tiger

Malaysian Tiger

Sumatran Tiger

