Tiger Gives Way To Python In Incredible Video, Netizens Say 'avoiding Undue Risk'

A video showing a python’s encounter with a tiger in the forest is doing rounds on social media. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. The video gathered 13,100 views and 1,500 likes.

The video shows a python blocking the way of a tiger. The tiger stands patiently for some time, waiting for the python to leave his way. However, when the python does not move from his place, the tiger leaves silently. The video is captioned as ‘Tiger leaves way to Python’.

Tiger leaves the way to Python.. pic.twitter.com/87nGHbo0M0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 21, 2020

Various people came forward and retweeted the video. The video has also gathered various comments. The tale of this tiger and python is going viral on social media. People are trying to give their own version to the story in the comment section.

Tiger is wise. Avoided undue risk in attacking python when many harmless animals are available to satisfy hunger — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) July 21, 2020

Those n number of shutter hitsss to capture the moment, sounds eargasmic....❤️ #wildlifephotography — thehimalayanbuff (@Thehimalayanbu1) July 21, 2020

Even the tiger knows the ferocity of the python — Janak Parikh (@janakparikh1) July 21, 2020

Respect and co existence — Pallavi Baruah (@Pallavi31) July 21, 2020

King of forest is so good mannered..

We have to follow.. — Dr Jayashree (@DrJayashree4) July 21, 2020

when python turns towards tiger-

Tiger be like

"जा ना भाई मैंने कुछ बोला तुझसे?🙏" 😂 — vihS (@vihS2906) July 21, 2020

Not hungry.

Next time. — Meghdootam (@Bharat_Mishra18) July 21, 2020

Few days ago, a similar video, related to a python surfaced on social media. The video received more than 7,800 views. The video shows a giant python cooling itself in a well after having a meal. This video was also uploaded by Indian Forest Ministry's officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, the swollen body of the python indicates that it has just completed its meal. The video was captioned as 'A huge python after a meal to cool itself'.

Before this, a video of a python strangling a deer also surfaced on the internet. The video was taken at a zoo in Thailand. The video received more than 9.49 lakh views on social media. The video shows how the python looped himself around the deer. However, a person interferes in between to save the deer's life. He tries to distract the python while the deer runs away to save his life.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

