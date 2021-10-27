Duck Named Wrinkle Slides Down A Red Slider, Netizens Heart-eye The Viral Video

Videos featuring animals attempting to do bizarre things often go viral on the internet. It attracts a lot of attention due to its unique content, which makes netizens want to watch it and the latest video featuring a duck is no different. Wrinkle, a duck, is seen sliding down a slider in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

The video was shared on Instagram on the duck's official Instagram account called @seducktive. The duck has more than 24 thousand followers. Along with the video, a caption was shared which read, "WeeEeeEeeeee! Every slide is a water slide if you put water on it! I’m not tall enough for the big boy slide yet, but I’m one year old now!" The video begins with a mild push to Wrinkle from a man, presumably the owner. Wrinkle, the duck then slides down the red-coloured slider. He stops when he realises that he won't be able to slide much longer. In the background, a little child can be seen cheering on the duck. The duck's owner claps and applauds him after he slides.

Netizens react to duck's adorable video

On September 13, the video was shared, and it has already received over lakhs of views and thousands of likes. It also received a flood of positive feedback from internet users who were ecstatic to see the duck. One Instagram user wrote, "She needs a water slide." Another person commented, "Seducktively handling the slide like a boss duck! My lovey duck, Wrinkle!"

In the meanwhile, another duck with the Insta handle @ladduck commented, "Bravo".

Another viral video featuring ducks

In another viral video featuring a group of ducks near the lake, with one duck appearing to be dancing. It can be seen flapping its wings and putting its feet behind its body in a moonwalk-like pattern. Michael Jackson's 'Beat' it is playing in the background to emphasise the dancing moves of the duck. While one duck dances, the other see him intently. The video was shared with the caption, "For those who don't believe in reincarnation. Here is Michael Jackson" on Twitter by Col DPK Pillay, who is a soldier.

