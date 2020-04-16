Good News: Video Of Ducklings Following Cop In A Straight Line Wins Internet

An adorable video of group of duckling following a police officer has taken the internet by storm. The 12-second clip shows a few “disciplined” ducklings walking in a straight line after a cop in a park. This video comes as many other animals have now taken to streets following strict lockdown measures across the world.

Let’s march in a single file👍



Disciplined ducklings fallowing a cop. pic.twitter.com/EankDyAQRX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 15, 2020

The video clip which was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has racked up over 2.1k views and nearly 300 likes. Meanwhile, netizens have been left in awe and have dubbed the cop as “Mumma duck”

That's a Perfect Straight Line in Motionhttps://t.co/lI1RFdc7ZQ — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 15, 2020

They may be thinking it's big mamma duck ahead! — FRCS (@ninearches1) April 15, 2020

So sweet — TravelMG (@travelmg_in) April 15, 2020

What happened afterwards? — DA (@GopanDeepa) April 15, 2020

In a strog belief that He will take them to their Mother soon — P. Madhavi (@PMadhav45856047) April 15, 2020

Ducks fakes its own death

Recently, another member from the species left netizens amused after it faked its own death to escape a lurching dog. In a 14 second clip shared by Indian Forest Officer Sunanta Nanda on the microblogging site Twitter, a motionless duck can be seen lying flat on the ground nearby some greenery all the while acting like it’s deceased. Despite a dog lurching in the vicinity, the persistent duck does not move. It, however, is seen making a very fun run for the hills towards the end of the video soon as it notices the dog leave. Viewed over 11.3k times, and liked by over 1.2k people, the video has sparked peals of laughter across the internet.

Acting is all about faking honestly😊

Duck acts as dead to escape the dog... pic.twitter.com/o4zc0W7eHt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

