Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy Shares Video Of Ducks' Dilemma; Watch What Happens Next

With a nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Modi to curb the rise of Coronavirus cases, citizens have been asked to stay at home and maintain social distancing. However, this situation has helped the environment and the animals particularly. Just yesterday, a viral video of monkeys having a swell time and swimming a residential pool was going viral on the internet, and now a video of five ducks swimming merrily has been shared by the Governer of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy.

What's interesting, is that at the beginning of the clip only one duck can be seen taking the leap of faith and jumping into the water, while the others seem to be in a dilemma. Watch below to know what happens next:

Ducks enjoy a swim in the pool

Five ducks are down in the pool,swimming merrily,four in a dilemma: to get down,or not to? pic.twitter.com/W4O7bwm2vC — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) April 12, 2020

Following this, he posted a 'thrilling' update, as the ducks decided to take the plunge:

But finally they decide,we’ll take the plunge! pic.twitter.com/JZNQj5qCgK — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) April 12, 2020

Various videos of the wildlife roaming freely on the streets have been flooding the internet. Recently, a Nilgai was spotted strolling across a street in Noida, while a Sambhar deer was seen inside a society in Uttarakhand. And, just yesterday, Monkeys were seen swimming in a residential pool surprising fans and netizens. In the clip, as one monkey sits on the railing of a balcony, another can be seen having fun on the windowsill of a house. Suddenly it swings and then jumps into the swimming pool. After taking the plunge, the monkey then swims leisurely and then goes to a corner to sit by the pool

This is priceless!!! Don’t know where or when , but nonetheles ,this is pure monkey fun! ♥️♥️♥️😂 pic.twitter.com/RKda8OmwvO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 11, 2020

