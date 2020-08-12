Good News: From World Elephant Day To Tigress Sheela Giving Birth, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

With the coronavirus cases and death toll witnessing a surge worldwide, news updates can create a gloom-and-doom driven environment. However, good news amidst all these uncertainties can help lift people's moods. Here's a wrap update on all the positive events from the day.

World Elephant Day: Netizens share photos, videos to celebrate the 'majestic' beings

World Elephant Day is an annual celebration dedicated to the perseverance and protection of the world’s elephant population. The occasion, which is marked on August 12, aims to bring attention to urgent plights of Asian and African tuskers. The day also holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, who consider elephants the ‘cultural heritage’ of the country. While actor Randeep Hooda shared a monochrome photograph writing that the species were ‘regenerators of the forest’, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javbedkar shared a video clip highlighting that elephants are protected in India not only because of strong wildlife laws but because Indians revere, are more tolerant & affectionate towards animals.

These gentle giants are the regenerators of forests and makers of rivers .. #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/tUWoUg47G9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 12, 2020

Queen of the night flower looks gorgeous as it blooms; watch Time-lapse video

A beautiful video showing the blooming of the night flower has gone viral on social media. The Queen of the Night, also called Epiphyllum oxypetalum, is a species of cactus and its flowers bloom during the night time only. Captured in a time-lapse video, the blooming of the night flower has stunned the netizens.

time-lapse of 2 Queen Of The Night (Epiphyllum oxypetalum) blooms pic.twitter.com/UmZWZa69MH — ✥ (@iatemuggles) August 8, 2020

World Elephant Day: Needle hole point near Mahabaleshwar looks like an Elephant's trunk

Seven kms away from the Mahabaleshwar, near Kate’s point is the beautiful Needle Hole Point. Known for some stunning views of the Deccan Trap, the rock formation can be seen with a hole in between. Thus, giving it the name, ‘Needle Hole’ and looking similar to an Elephant’s trunk. A very much known tourist point, the speciality of this place is its natural rock formation which gives it a unique structure, looking similar to an elephant’s trunk. On August 12, which is celebrated as World Elephant Day, people are resharing images of the magnificent Needle Hole point across social media. People are using the hashtag #HaathiHumaraSaathi to spread awareness.

Needle hole point, famous for its view of the Deccan Trap, is located in Mahabaleshwar #Maharashtra #HillStation @mtdc_official pic.twitter.com/YRv868JUjq — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) January 16, 2017

Smriti Irani shares photo of her loved ones with important note to raise COVID awareness

Amid rising threat from COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to social media to spread an important message- 'wear masks'. Irani, who is known to spread awareness and inspiration through her relatable posts, shared a photograph of her family, all covered in face coverings as they stepped out. In the caption, the 44-year-old lawmaker wrote that she never let’s her loved ones to leave the house without covering their faces and asked people to follow the same.

Good News: Tigress Sheela gives birth to three cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri

Bengal Safari Tigress Sheela gave birth to three cubs on August 12, taking the total tiger population at North Bengal Wild Animals Park, Siliguri, to seven. The park had earlier four tigers, including Shenasish (male) and Sheela (female) brought from Nadankanan Zoological Park, Orissa and one male Tiger Viban brought from Tata Steel Zoological Park, Jharkhand. The North Bengal Wild Animals Park shared the video of the cubs on its Facebook page Bengal Safari, calling it a result of successful conservation breeding. Calling it a blissful day at Bengal Safari, the Tiger Safari said that Tigress Sheela gave birth to three adorable cubs early in the morning on August 12.

