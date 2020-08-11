Good News: From Dolphins To Cricket Passion, Here're Stories That Will Uplift Your Spirits

As the world battles through a pandemic, the internet continues to serve its purpose, that is enthralling people with global news. With both gloomy and joyous news surfacing every day, people are now saying, "let it sink in first, 2020.”

While several parts of the world are struggling to protect democracy and establish peace, there are others who are now taking a step ahead in ‘resuming lives’. However, with the danger of coronavirus pandemic still hovering around, the inclination towards good news has therefore surged.

With searches like ‘best things that happened last week’, to ‘inspirational stories from around the world', the quest for positivity has rather doubled. Therefore, here are top good news stories to uplift the spirits.

Anand Mahindra teaches jugaad

Businessman Anand Mahindra recently uploaded a video on his Twitter account that gives an idea of how to get an uninterrupted power supply on the road, while driving an electric car. In the video, a guy is asking others why you have fuel, while you are driving an electric car and the answer will aback you. The guy is carrying fuel to power portable electric generator which he keeps in his car’s dickey and whenever he needs electric power, he gets it from the portable generator.

And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla... pic.twitter.com/SHlLSuiS1n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2020

Rare Nilgiri spotted

Uploaded on August 11, the video shows a Nilgiri Marten, an endangered and endemic specie. The Nilgiri Marten is the only Marten specie native to Southern India. It is mostly found in the Western Ghats.

The video has been uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Sudha Ramen. The 59 seconds short clip begins with a shot of green bushes on a hilly slope. Slowly after zooming the focus is taken to a black creature in the greenery. The Marten is seen twisting and turning his head from left to right with an open mouth. Towards the end of the video we see the Marten looking at the camera.

This not a black Panther which might excite you. This is Nilgiri marten, an arboreal endemic and endangered animal to smaller pockets of Western Ghats. This is the only Marten species available in South India. pic.twitter.com/iGNKi29tqD — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 11, 2020

‘Cricket passion’ in Pakistan

The video shows people playing cricket on a mountain slope. Shot somewhere in Pakistan, the video has been aptly captioned as “Cricket. Passion”. The 1 minute 40 seconds long video shows people playing cricket on a mountain road. While the batsman and baller are on the road, few people are in the bottom of the slope and others are on the top of the slope. The video opens at a very complex yet crucial stage, where the team needs 4 runs from 3 balls to win. In the background, one can hear a person narrating the match. Towards the end of the video, all the people come down to the road in joy, running and screaming as it is a catch. Coming down, people start dancing and screaming. That is when the background sound says, ‘this is a moment of celebration in the stadium’.

Captive Beluga Whales Released

Two beluga whales have safely arrived in their new sea sanctuary care area at Klettsvik Bay in Iceland after they were moved from Changfeng Ocean World aquarium at Shanghai last year to a land-based facility. According to Sea Life Trust, the moving of the whales named Little Grey and Little White, both 13-year-olds, was completed on August 8. The whales have been moved to the world's first open water sanctuary for belugas. This is the first time the whales have been in the sea since they were taken from a Russian whale research centre in 2011.

Awww beluga whales not been in the sea for 10 years been moved to an open water sanctuary .. pic says it all

brilliant.. itvnews pic.twitter.com/6bNK0ONo1i — 💕✨🌟Sparkles 🌟✨💕 (@tinselshoes) August 10, 2020

Karnataka man’s sweet gesture for late wife

In a heartfelt incident, a Karnataka-based businessman observed the housewarming ceremony of his late wife’s “dream bungalow” by installing her silicon wax statue to imitate her presence. Srinivas Gupta, whose wife passed away in a tragic car accident in 2017, missed his better half in the ceremony attended by the family members to celebrate the couple’s “once imagined” newly constructed home. In a tweet that was shared by a news agency, the businessman can be seen seated next to the near life-like statue of his beloved wife draped in pink saree and clad in accessories, smiling.

#Karnataka: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017.



Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar pic.twitter.com/YYjwmmDUtc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

