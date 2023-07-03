Elderly Couple Dances In Rain On The Street Of Mumbai, Recreates Rimjhim Gire Saawan

The vibrant city of Mumbai, known as the city of dreams, has embraced the arrival of the monsoon season, with frequent showers gracing its streets. Seizing the opportunity to revel in the weather, an elderly couple was spotted joyfully dancing on the bustling streets of Mumbai. The heartwarming video capturing their lively performance emerged online on Monday, quickly captivating the attention of netizens and spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms.

2 things you need to know

The video was shared by Anand Mahindra.

It has since garnered 1.5 million views on Twitter.

A homage to Rimjhim Gire Saawan

The elderly couple delighted onlookers by recreating a beloved song from the 1979 film Manzil titled Rimjhim Gire Saawan. Choosing Marine Drive as their stage, the couple filmed their performance at the very location where the original music video was shot.

With meticulous attention to detail, they adorned themselves in outfits reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan and Mousumi Chatterjee's attire from the film, with the gentleman donning a suit and the lady gracefully draping herself in a saree. Their dedication to recreating the iconic scene has garnered admiration and applause from viewers who have come across the heartwarming video

Anand Mahindra’s caption read, “This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be…!”

What was the internet's reaction?

As soon as the video was shared on the platform it garnered postive reaction from the netizens. One internet user wrote, "They’re in such a great shape both mentally and physically so they’re able to enjoy this day! What a blessed couple!" Another added, "Age is just a number. Keep your inner child alive. Love it. Thank you for sharing. Have a great Sunday!!!"

Reportedly, the couple's name Shailesh and Vandana. The video was recorded by one of their friends and they filmed it on their 25th wedding anniversary. The clip was released first on YouTube. With almost perfect synchrony, the original video of Rimjhim Gire Sawan has been imposed over the clip. The original song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. It was composed by RD Burman.

Earlier, the actress of the original music video, Moushumi Chatterjee opened up about the filming of the song. She stated that it was pouring relentlessly for three days when they were trying to shoot. The rain was so fierce, they couldn't even hear the music. They had to rely on the signal of handkerchief from the crew to know when the song started and stopped.