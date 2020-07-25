Elderly Couple From Taiwan Gives Major Fashion Goals With Left-over Clothes, See Pics

A couple from Taiwan have become Instagram sensations, setting new trends. The couple owns a laundry business in Taiwan and have gone viral on the internet for sharing images in left over clothes by customers. The images are hilarious.

Sensational Taiwan Couple

Reports suggest that the owners of Wan Sho Laundry in Houli District are Wan-Ji Chang who is 83 and Sho-Er Hsu who is 84. Their account is named as ‘wantshowasyoung’, which has around 142,000 followers. The stylish couple said that they have found out that their various customers have left about 300 items of clothing in about 60 years of their business. The couple used this as an opportunity to amuse themselves and entertain their followers on Instagram. They added, at first, they were inspired to play their 31 year old grandson Reef Chang. They have accumulated around 100 garments. However, they are yet to come across any designer labels. The couple said that they had no idea that they would become so popular on Instagram.

Read: Texas Couple Adopts 5 Biological Siblings From Foster Care, They're Now A Family Of 10

According to reports, their grandson, who inspired them for this whole thing, said that his grandparents have found it interesting to play around with old clothes and discover the story behind the piece. He added, there are only vintage clothes, no designer labels. According to him the coolest ones are the costume clothing as they are very unique for the owner and they usually forget to take it back.

Read: Taiwan Conducts Live-fire Drills To Beat Hostile Forces Amid Rising Threats From China

He said he was extremely surprised to see the popularity that they have gained. He called this sudden change as a blessing to everyone in the family. He added that this brought energetic vibes and helped his grandparents to stay motivated.

Sho-er also shared an incident where she went for regular grocery shopping and she was recognised by people on the street. To this she replied, I don’t know you, how do you know my name? Their grandson, Reef Chang said, they don’t even know how is this possible? He told his grandparents that around 50,000 followers are from different countries. He asked them to consider all of their follow

Read: Taiwan Concerned About Chinese Air Patrols

Also Read: Taiwan Concerned About Chinese Air Patrols

(Image Credits: Instagram/wantshowasyoung)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.