Elephant Calf Tries To Create A Tusk With Bone, Netizens Say 'baby Just Wants To Grow Up'

An amusing video shows a baby elephant trying to create a tusk for himself from a bone. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 30-second video shows the ‘inquisitive’ baby tusker putting a bone in its mouth in a bid to use it like a tusk. Sharing it earlier today, Nanda remarked that elephant calves are highly just curious about everything around.

In the video clip, a mother-child duo could be seen traversing through dry land. As they move forward, the baby elephant stumbles upon a piece of bone. The calf immediately picks up the bone and puts it in his mouth. Using his trunk, he then tries to position it like a tusk.

The baby wants a ready made tusk👍



Elephant calves are highly inquisitive about everything around. When this baby got a bone on way, wanted to put it like a tusk.

Amusing stuff......



🎬: In the clip pic.twitter.com/sFMOrlYcQk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 24, 2020

'baby just wanted to grow up'

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 14.4 thousand times and counting and racked up a bandwagon of comments from netizens. While many said that it was a common behaviour amongst all children, others said that the baby just wanted to grow up. One user wrote, ”Children don't listen but imitate" while another wrote, "That's true of all babies. Whether it's human, dogs or elephants, they want to put everything in their mouth". Another user thanked Nanda for sharing the video, "So adorable. your caption makes the clip quite amusing"

Bahut watch karne ke bad baby nakal kar raha hai aur ekdam sahi nakal kar raha hai hamare balkon ki hi tarah uska bhi dimag chal raha hai — Sukhbir Singh (@Sukhbir99186735) July 24, 2020

@Gannuuprem Gannu, you will not become a big boy by attaching a tusk like that. I know this from experience. I had once put a fake moustache to my face. It just does not work that way 😞 — 𝙻𝚎 𝚁𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚘𝚖 𝙰𝚗𝚘𝚗 ल रैंडम एनॉन (@lerandomanon) July 24, 2020

And we make fangs with fries. pic.twitter.com/b7zKEzbpKo — Sabre_tongued (@sabre_tongued) July 25, 2020

That's true of all babies. Whether it's human, dogs or elephants, they want to put everything in their mouth. 😃 — Adite Banerjie (@adite) July 25, 2020

Amazing such humanly behaviour 😍😍 — єк тнι ∂ααуαη (@EkDaayan) July 24, 2020

