Heard Of Elephant Yoga? Video Of Elephants Hank And Connie Win Hearts, Watch

Throughout the quarantine, many animal videos have gone viral on the internet. One of the most popular videos that are loved globally is elephant videos. Watch this elephant video from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium where elephants Connie and Hank are seen performing 'Elephant Yoga'.

Watch this Columbus Zoo Elephant do 'Elephant Yoga'

The official handle of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared the video on their social media. In the video, a trainer is seen instructing elephants Connie and Hank to perform a certain exercise. When the elephant is done with a certain exercise they get a treat.

They explained in the caption that their 'Elephant Yoga' program has been put into practice to ensure that each elephant from the herd stays healthy as they grow older. They further revealed that at the moment Connie and Hank are the main focus of their exercise program and receive a session at least 4 times a week. They revealed that Connie is their oldest Elephant who is 45 years old and Hank is their elephant who weighs under 15,000 pounds.

They revealed that although weight loss is not their main focus, it is an added bonus that comes with Elephant Yoga. The Zoo revealed that the exercise sessions are also another way for them to build deeper relationships between the elephants and their trainers. They added that the elephants participate in the exercise with their own free will and receive healthy treats on completion. The Columbus Zoo added that this also encourages the learning of new behaviours which makes it easier for them to make sure everything is well with the animals.

Netizens loved the video and found the elephant to be really adorable while some also appreciated the trainer for doing so well with it. One user wrote, "That looks about like the most awesome job ever! I LOVE elephants and appreciate all the workers do for them! ðŸ’–ðŸ˜ðŸ’–". Another one wrote, "After watching Secrets of the Zoo, you can tell how much these animals love their trainers. It's so amazing seeing the awesome bond between them. Keep it up, Columbus Zoo staff!''.

