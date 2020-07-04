Elephant Takes Its Afternoon Nap In Middle Of The Road; Check Out The 'adorable' Video

In an incredible moment, a gigantic elephant filmed napping across the middle of the road in the afternoon has delighted the internet. Shared on Twitter by the Indian forest officer Susanta Nanda, the 31 seconds footage that resurfaced shows the elephant named Nga-Thong, who was spotted lying on the road in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand by a motorist. While the driver, Nattawat Patsungsing, 57, recorded the incident on his phone, the forest officials reported at the time that the elephant had been napping on the concrete road for about 20 minutes.

In the clip, which has mesmerized the viewers, the elephant is shot on camera slowly waking up as it notices a car edging closer in its vicinity. The driver carefully screeches the vehicle to a halt noticing the majestic creature relaxing on the road. Startled after having woken up suddenly, the tusker politely leaves the way instead of charging at the vehicle for “disturbing the sleep”. While maintaining its calm, the elephant walks to the sideways despite his dreams interrupted and his afternoon nap intervened. Flapping its ears and swinging his tail, the wild beast kicks its legs up in the air and moves from the road that his jumbo self-had blocked, seemingly guilty for holding up the traffic. While sharing the clip, Susanta wrote, the giant creatures usually prefer sleeping while standing but this one made an exception.

Tusker taking an afternoon nap👍



Though they sleep usually while standing, this giant wanted a deep slumber. pic.twitter.com/SXMDQEqvTV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 4, 2020

Nga-Thong fond of napping on road

As the elephant stands briefly staring at the vehicle, the Twitter users felt that the wild beast wasn’t too glad about being removed from his sleeping spot. “He seems to be not happy for being disturbed during the nap,” a user pointed out. “ Another opined that the humans had constructed the road in their habitat and he was rightly sleeping there, “Can’t complain! We built road in its bedroom,” he said. A third agreed, saying, “It's a little angry for disturbing its dream.” Nga-Thong, which means 'golden ivory' in the Thai language, is reported by the officials to be exceedingly fond of a nap on concrete roads. National park officers often see him sleeping on roads, but the elephant, they reportedly said, was extremely shy.

