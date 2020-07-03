WATCH: Viral Video Of A Bird Stuns Netizens As They Ask, 'Is It Holding A Shark?'

There's a new addition to the long list of strange things that are occurring in 2020. A video of a bird flying with a large fish in its claws is going viral on social media and has left Twitterati stunned. In the video, a bird is seen flying with a large fish gripped in its claws, which some guessed to be a small shark.

"Is that a shark?" and "which bird is it?", ask Twitterati

On June 30, 2020, a Twitter handle named 'Tracking Sharks' shared footage on their handle which was shot last week at USA's Myrtle Beach. The video shows a predatory bird flying over beachgoers with a fairly large fish dangling from its claws. Soon after the video was shared on Twitter, it instantly went viral with stunning reactions by Twitterati.

The unusual scene was originally captured by Facebook user Kelly Burbage in South Carolina. Ms. Burbage later shared the video on a public Facebook group and captioned it, "Eagle? Condor? Caught a shark in Myrtle Beach!". From there, the video clip was then re-posted on Twitter and took the internet by storm with a whopping 15. 8million views along with thousands of retweets and comments. Sharing the video, the Twitter handle 'Tracking Sharks' asked for Twitterati's help in identifying the bird along with the fish, which shows the fish trying to free itself from the bird's clutches. They wrote, "Anyone knows what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark?"

Check out the video below:

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

After it started making rounds on the internet, it made everyone think hard about the exact species of the bird seen in the video. A lot of people claimed that they knew the bird's species in the comments of the tweet. While one user wrote, "Looks like an Osprey caught a Bluefish to me. Here on the Jersey Shore, I’ve seen this time to time." another claimed writing, "Osprey and yup looks like some type of shark. Note how the osprey holds its prey with the head facing forward, making it more streamlined and easier to fly away with." One user also claimed that the fish in the video is not a shark as he wrote, "The homocercal tail and the fins' placement on the body make me think of a bony fish rather than a shark. The tail also looks to be split in the way finned fins tend to break... Either way, this bird is disrespectful to #TeamFish ".

Check out Twitterati's reaction to the viral video below:

Looks like an Osprey caught a Bluefish to me. Here on the Jersey Shore I’ve seen this time to time. — Alisa Schwartz 🤿💙🦈🌊💦 (@divefinatic) June 30, 2020

It’s an osprey with a spanish mackerel. 100% confident. — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) July 1, 2020

Osprey and yup looks like some type of shark. Note how the osprey holds its prey with the head facing forward, making it more streamlined and easier to fly away with. — Naturalist David Mizejewski (@Dmizejewski) June 30, 2020

This is a ladyfish indeed! — Ed Killer (@TCPalmEKiller) June 30, 2020

The homocercal tail and the fins' placement on the body make me think of a bony fish rather than a shark. The tail also looks to be split in the way finned fins tend to break...

Either way, this bird is disrespectful to #TeamFish 😩 — Sebastian Kraft (@SebaKraft) June 30, 2020

