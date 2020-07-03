Video Of Baby Elephants Fighting Over 'snack' Wins Internet, Netizens All Hearts

An adorable video of baby elephants fighting over a ‘twigalicious snack’ has surfaced on the internet. Shared on Facebook by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on June 29, the video features two baby elephants named Roho and Mukokka. In the clip, one can see Roho trying to grab the attention of Mukokka by ‘showing off’ his twig. Mukokka, who gets intrigued, then can be seen fighting with Roho over the ‘precious’ object. The two baby elephants try to win the twig by engaging in a playful fight.

The caption of the post read, "Roho is such a show-off. Being young, he still has a little to learn, not least the adage: Don't play with your food. Unsurprisingly, his antics to show off his twigalicious snack don't go unnoticed”.

Netizens call them ‘silly elephants’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 50,000 times. With over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments, netizens can’t seem to get over the ‘adorable’ video. While some internet users called Roho and Mukokka ‘silly elephants’, others wrote, “Oh my gosh!! That is just the cutest!!!”. One Facebook user said, “Little Roho is such a cheeky monster who is loving life. His little face speaks volumes”. Another added, “My Mukkoka is such a sweet boy, he could learn a lot of things to little Roho as a big brother”.

