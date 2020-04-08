Ellen DeGeneres shares video of healthcare workers dancing, thanks them for their services

American TV presenter and comedian Ellen DeGeneres recently took to social media to share a heartwarming video of two healthcare workers shaking legs amid the intense situation of COVID-19. Along with the video, she also expressed gratitude for the “brave” frontline workers before asking people whom they would like to thank. The pandemic which originated in Wuhan has now spiralled out to infect over 14,61,761 people across the globe.

The less than a minute clip has garnered over10,460,192 views and netizens poured in their hearts in the comment section and ushered praises to those working day and night to save COVID-19 patients. One user wrote, "Thank you guys for all that you are doing. Relax before you have to save lives" Another wrote that he wanted to thank "Dialysis centre technicians, social workers, emergency room doctors, transplant surgeons."

Naval Dockyard workers thank medics

Health care workers across the world are working tirelessly to treat those infected with coronavirus. Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard created a short video after they designed public protective equipment to help doctors and medical staff combat the pandemic. Indian Navy said that the video has been made to show support towards frontline medical professionals fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. In the video posted by ANI, a person can be seen wearing a PPE to minimise the exposure to coronavirus.

A short video of the Personal Protective Gear by Naval Dockyard Mumbai, in support of the medical warriors fighting #COVID19, to minimize exposure to #Coronavirus: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/kzRm8Yhha4 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

The Naval Dockyard has also designed and developed its own Infra-red based temperature sensor for screening personnel entering the premise. They used in-house resources to develop the instrument at a manufacturing cost of less than a thousand rupees. The non-contact thermometer has an infrared sensor and an LED display integrated with a microcontroller which runs on a 9V battery. The Dockyard of the Western Naval Command (WNC) has an average influx of around 20,000 personnel every day which created a huge demand for PPEs.

