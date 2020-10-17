Elon Musk Amazed By Unique Design Of Table, Netizens Reminded Of 'street Performers'

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who is also known for his humourous social media presence, recently commented on a post that is taking netizens by storm. The post that Musk commented upon, has a picture of a table, which to everyone's surprise is standing with the support of just chains. The original post was shared by a Twitter user named Universal Curiosity, who captioned the picture saying, "Physics and science are awesome."

Physics and science are awesome. pic.twitter.com/sN391ZntIJ — Universal Curiosity (@UniverCurious) October 14, 2020

'Table in tension'

The picture shows a rectangular table with a unique design as the four corners of it are connected with chains and still somehow the structure manages to stand stable. "Table in tension," the tech billionaire wrote following which thousands of other users flooded the comment section of the post. Many netizens curiously asked how the table is managing to stand stable when the corners are just supported by chains? One user wrote, "I think this is vertically stable, but how does it hold up horizontally?", while another commented, "Someone explain how this works to me I have a not so big brain."

Table in tension — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2020

Some took to the Twitter post and explained how the table is managing to stand with the support of just chains. One user explained that the middle chains are carrying all the weight as they are a solid piece of metal made to look like chains. "I don't need to be a scientist to see that it's fake. Just a simple look at it and a basic understanding of gravity is enough to see that it would normally tilt on the right side," wrote another individual.

Reminds me of these street performers. pic.twitter.com/vbtjkC0cHs — Andrew Waruszewski (@AndyWaz_) October 14, 2020

I patented a similar system by challenge pic.twitter.com/YzU9ztAurr — Bazz (@Bazz42) October 15, 2020

