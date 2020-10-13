Channing Tatum And HBO To Develop A Show Based On Elon Musk's 'SpaceX'?

HBO is set to create a six-episode series which will be based on SpaceX, the space exploration company owned and founded by Elon Musk. It will be based on a book about Elon Musk, written by Ashlee Vance. Check it out:

Also Read: 'Green Lantern' TV Show Announced By HBO, Makers Reveal List Of Superheroes

HBO to develop a series based on Elon Musk's SpaceX

HBO is in the process of developing a limited six-episode series which will be called SpaceX and will be based on the space exploration company of the same name by Elon Musk. It will take inspiration from Ashlee Vance authored book named “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future". According to Variety, the show will be based around Musk’s vision of space exploration and his contributions.

The show will focus on how Elon Musk had a dream for humankind to be able to settle on the other planets in the Solar system. For this purpose, he handpicked a team of engineers who went on to work in a Pacific Island and built and launched the first SpaceX rocket into the earth’s orbit.

On May 30, 2020, SpaceX launched Falcon 9 which was the first manned SpaceX launch into the orbit and is officially the initiation of a new era of privately sponsored exploration of the space.

Also Read: Are Channing Tatum And Jessie J Still Together? Details Of Their Tumultuous Relationship

Doug Jung will be the writer and executive producer for the series. Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan of Free Association, as well as Vance and Len Amato, will executively produce the show. Free Association’s Michael Parets will oversee the project for them.

Doug Jung has been previously credited for writing films including Star Trek Beyond and The Cloverfield Paradox. His show writing credits include Mindhunter, Banshee, Big Love, and Dark Blue, of which he co-created Dark Blue. Jung is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion, and Hansen Jacobson.

Elon Musk is not attached to the show as of now. The SpaceX founder is one of the most influential personalities in the tech industry. His company, Tesla which produces electric vehicles and clean energy is also the reason the man is often in the headlines.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum & Celebs Send Love To Chrissy Teigen Over Her Tragic Loss

Also Read: 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' All Set To Release On HBO Max

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.