Elon Musk Announces 'break' From Twitter; Netizens Predict His Return To 'Alpha Centauri'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on February 2 announced a break from the microblogging site Twitter for an unspecified period, and the internet swarmed the post to guess what may have prompted his decision. Musk, whose crypto tweet triggered an unforeseen surge in Bitcoins prices by 20pc said he will be “off Twitter for a while”, shortly after he hosted a live interview on audio app Clubhouse. Musk announced his decision following claims that his start-up Neuralink had wired a monkey’s brain in a complex brain monkey interface experiment so that it could play video games with its mind. Furthermore, the Tesla chief executive grilled Robinhood boss Vlad Tenev in a wide-ranging 90-minute interview over freezing the GME stocks buying, saying ‘people demanded answers’, additionally called the Wall Street debacle a “conspiracy theory”.

Announcing his departure in a short tweet, SpaceX CEO bid Twitter goodbye, in a synonymous act that he had pulled 8 months ago. Although, his absence had lasted nearly three days. Musk’s tweet meanwhile caused fun speculations and guessing on Twitter within few hours after his farewell to the social networking site. “Got it Elon. I’ll take it from here. People of Earth, Elon has returned back to Alpha Centauri. Your planet has regrettably been scheduled for demolition. The process will take slightly less than two of your Earth days. Thank you. PS: Don’t panic,” a Twitter user wrote. “He came, he saw, he conquered, and found there was no intelligent life on this planet,” one other said. “Error: Insufficient memory to continue the execution of the program. Factory reset initiated,” said yet another.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021

Netizens worry about Twitter stocks

Netizens speculated the reason for the tech billionaire to abandon the medium, as they purported that Musk has perhaps journeyed to Mars, making The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy references. Another requested, "Can I run your account in the meantime?” Another said: “Let me know if you want to talk yeah?” One other commenter asked, “Elon, what is the official currency of Mars ?” Meanwhile, many others lamented Musk’s departure, saying, “You shall be missed.” Last year, in November the power Twitter user had signalled that he might be done with the social media site, saying "Not sure about good of Twitter" , as he announced a few minutes later "going offline."

