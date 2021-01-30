Starship SN9 Scrubbed By FAA; Elon Musk Brings SN10 Instead; Read Details

SpaceX was all set to launch the Starship SN9 rocket yesterday that is January 29. However, a strange standoff with the FAA scrubbed the launch. The private agency decided to launch the Starship rocket today but it seems that is out of the question after FAA nixed that plan earlier in the morning. The Federal Aviation Administration agency in a statement said that "We will continue working with SpaceX to resolve outstanding safety issues before we approve the next test flight". But, Elon Musk decided to test SN10 Starship instead of the SN9 version after the incident.

SpaceX tests SN10 instead of Starship SN9

It came as a surprise for many when SpaceX decided to test SN10 instead of SN9 because FAA scrubbed the SN9 launch test. This not only displays SpaceX's plausible readiness, but it also shows how unhappy Elon Musk is with FAA's decision. The entrepreneur said that "Unlike its aircraft division, which is fine, the FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure. Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities. Under those rules, humanity will never get to Mars.”

Musk also shared the pictures of Starship SN9 and SN10 standing tall in Boca Chica. Starship SN9 and SN10 are the latest test versions of a planned fully reusable launch system envisioned by SpaceX to fly astronauts and payloads on deep-space missions. Powered by three of SpaceX's Raptor engines, the Starship rockets are designed to fly on suborbital test flights up to 6.2 miles (10 kilometres).

Starship SN9 & SN10 pic.twitter.com/urtPJn7amo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021

Starship SN9 launch date and time

SpaceX is now targeting Monday that is February 1, 2021, for a highly anticipated test flight. The test launch that will send its Starship SN9 rocket towering about 6.2 miles (10 kilometres) into the South Texas skies. The time of this is not yet revealed by the organisation. Starship/ Super Heavy is SpaceX’s next-generation super heavy-lift reusable launch vehicle. With an estimated eventual cost of $2 million per flight, Starship will be one of the cheapest orbital rockets ever.

