Elon Musk's Wife Grimes Gives 8-month-old Son X AE A-Xii 'Viking' Haircut | See Pictures

On January 29, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wife Grimes gave their son X AE A-XII a “Viking" inspired haircut at home. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old Canadian pop artist who is married to Musk and together owns Musk’s first child said: “Not sure this haircut went well but he’s Viking now.” She posted photos of X AE A-XII in the bathtub as he got his first-ever at-home haircut, as a precautionary measure to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The “Delete Forever” pop star flaunted her 8-month-old baby boy’s mohawk-style hairdo, wherein his sides were shaved clean and the middle section was trimmed short.

Furthermore, in her stories, the Canadian singer and Musk’s wife Grime wrote: "Haircut inspired by The Last Kingdom on Netflix, which is a masterpiece.” The singer was referring to Bernard Cornwell's 'The Saxon Stories' TV adaptation The Last Kingdom which aired on BBC in 2015. The British historical fiction television series featured an 866 BC invasion of England when Anglo-Saxons were attacked by Viking forces. The toddler was seen fiddling with a toy in the story, and his face was camouflaged with a polar bear emoticon to conceal his identity. In another photograph, the Canadian anger was seen with scissors, chopping away at her son’s locks as he played with the toys lying inside the bathtub.

[Grimes Shares X Æ A-Xii's Pictures On Instagram Stories. Credit: Instagram/@Grimes]

[Musk and Grime's baby. Credit: Instagram/@Grimes]

Baby's name unknown algebra variable

The couple, Musk and Grimes welcomes their first baby together in May 2020. Initially, the two named the toddler “X Æ A-12 Musk,” eventually changing it to “X AE A-XII” after the California law raised an objection on the numbers in the name. In a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, the SpaceX CEO Musk said that the baby’s name was pronounced as just X, and the Æ pronounced as ‘Ash’. Earlier in a tweet, the Canadian pop star explained that the baby’s name was inspired by “unknown variable X” in algebra, while the Æ refers to the spelling of Ai love and Artificial intelligence. “The A-12 (now A-XII) at the end was inspired by the Lockheed Archangel-12 aircraft,” she tweeted.

Grimes giving her new baby an uneven and patchy haircut bc she watched a show w Vikings and decided she wanted him to have a Viking haircut is ....extremely on brand. — Ù„Ø§Ø±Ø§ (@haramfeminist) January 28, 2021

Except the baby's hair appeared fine. It wasnt long or unruly. If she's so frustrated with it when it is still short and growing, I shudder to think of what she'll do when he starts talking and asking 1,000 questions a day. — Susan "No Whataboutism" Bagwell (@SweetieWalker) January 30, 2021

That’s every new mom ever ... wats d big deal? Oh Yah they’re rich so every Tom john Harry Mary Jane Susan thinks dey hav d right 2 mom shame her tho dey demselves r childless . ðŸ™„ — Kitty Canary (@KittyCanary1) January 30, 2021

As a baby, my mum accidentally lopped the top of my ear off while giving me a haircut (it got reattached)



Glad Grimes didn't do that, but it would've gotten her even more press. — Marc Nikiperowicz (@MNiki_P) January 29, 2021

Elon Musk helping Reddit crash the economy while Grimes gives their baby Viking haircuts



A true power couple — Jon Bucci (@JDBucci) January 29, 2021

