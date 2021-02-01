Elon Musk Claims He Has 'a Monkey With Brain Implant To Play Video Games'

Tesla Inc.’s CEO Elon Musk on January 31 claimed that one of his every startup had wired the monkeys’ brains to play videos with their minds in a Brain-computer interface experiment, while speaking on Clubhouse, an audio-based social app founded in March 2020, where users host informal interaction. Musk, in his vocal debut on invite-only and iOS-only Silicon Valley’s startup app, discussed various topics ranging from space travel, colonies on Mars, crypto, AI, and coronavirus vaccines. The chief executive officer for SpaceX, who spoke about Neuralink Corp., brought the CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev onboard to interview him about the Wall Street Bets debacle.

In the Clubhouse room with more than 5,000 participants, Musk held a live discussion about Tesla and Neuralinks, emphasizing that his firms have the best AI teams and they will be shortly releasing the concept of monkeys playing videos with their minds with tiny wires going inside their brains that simulate action using neuro sensory nerves. Calling it a ‘primitive’ Neuralink idea, Musk said that eventually one morning the humanity would wake up to a mind not the same and an individual could decide whether they would want to be a “robot or a person.” In the chatroom, Tesla’s CEO said that he believes people were already ‘cyborg’, and have a ‘tertiary layer in the form of smartphones.’ He stressed enhancing the human brain and technologically revolutionizing the mind with AI, stressing that the brain required a direct neural interface to increase the magnitude of ‘processing’.

Read: Elon Musk Says This Tesla Model Can Reach '0 To 60mph In Less Than 2 Seconds'

Read: Elon Musk's Tesla Sues Former Employee Over Theft Of Confidential Files

On Clubhouse tonight at 10pm LA time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2021

Musk discusses aliens, video games, memes

In the live-streamed session now available on YouTube and Twitter, Musk noted the possibility of human civilization colonizing Mars, saying that it’s a feat likely to be ‘hard’ for early pioneers, but is ultimately about “keeping candle of civilization alive in the dark”. Furthermore, SpaceX CEO stressed the existence of alien civilization, saying that there was a thing like Alien technology, at least at a “7/11” level, joking that the “500 Megapixel camera” or “at least iPhone 6 level” was the evidence of the same. Meanwhile, in another witty remark, Musk said: “I love memes, they can be very insightful. He who controls the memes controls the universe and it’s about what influences the zeitgeist.” Speaking about children’s interests in video games and tools, Musk stressed that “the why” was an important question to ask. When asked ‘Why are there not more Elon Musks?’ The Tesla maker said: “If you need encouraging words, don’t do a startup”.

Read: Elon Musk's Tesla Sues Former Employee Over Theft Of Confidential Files

Read: Elon Musk's Wife Grimes Gives 8-month-old Son X AE A-Xii 'Viking' Haircut | See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.