Elon Musk Says This Tesla Model Can Reach '0 To 60mph In Less Than 2 Seconds'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to the Twitter handle and shared an image of the Plaid S model which will be ready to ship by next month. In another tweet he made a claim saying that it is capable of going 0-60 in less than 2 seconds. He wrote, “First production car ever to achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds”. According to the company’s official website, the deliveries will start in March.

0 to 60 in less than 2 seconds

This is a Plaid version of Tesla’s Model S. The car has been given new interiors, with updated screens and climate controls. Also, its battery packs have been redesigned and have been making upgrades to the plant in Fremont. Let’s have a look at Musk’s tweets.

Plaid Model S ships next month pic.twitter.com/HFUPTnQiPB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

First production car ever to achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Tesla S is an EPA-rated range of 402 miles representing nearly 20 percent increase in range as compared to 2019 Model S 100D with the same battery pack design. According to Tesla, this achievement reflects its obsession with efficiency and energy frugality. The model has gone through several changes both iterative and transformational, in core hardware and system architecture development by the Tesla engineering, design, and production teams. The changes were in production earlier this year when they started manufacturing the Model S Long Range Plus, it stated. Meanwhile, the Model S Long Range Plus has recently received a price reduction of $5,000.

According to Tesla, there is a significant mass reduction with the standardisation of Tesla’s in-house seat manufacturing and lighter-weight materials used in the battery pack and drive units. The new model has the tempest aero wheels that are 8.5 inches wide which reduces aerodynamic drag compared to the previous wheels on Model S Long Range. The model has an increased drive unit efficiency by replacing the mechanical oil pump with an electric oil pump that optimizes lubrication independent of vehicle speed to reduce friction.

