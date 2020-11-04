When Is SpaceX's Starlink Coming In India? Elon Musk Spills The Beans

The public beta testing for SpaceX's Starlink has commenced and users in the USA are dropping somewhere around $499 for the equipment required along with $99 for monthly services in the beta phase. Whereas, Elon Musk had recently announced that several thousands of more US-based customers have been sent invitations to try out the latest Starlink data connection which promises high-end internet speeds thanks to over 900 satellites that beam down the network on Earth. However, tech enthusiasts from India have been eager to know when SpaceX Starlink will be coming to India.

When is SpaceX's Starlink coming to India?

Elon Musk replied to one user on Twitter who asked whether India will be receiving Starlink internet. To this, Elon had replied saying that the company is waiting for regulatory approval which could take as long as mid-2021. It was only on October 26, 2020, that the new internet service hit the beta phase in the US itself. This gives the service a lot of time before they can expand to other regions or countries from around the world. There are speculations about Starlink expanding to Europe early next year but besides that, there is no confirmation about it going to any other region of the world.

As soon as we get regulatory approval. Hopefully, around middle of next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2020

SpaceX started testing the new data provider system in regions such as the Northern USA and Southern Canada. These are places where SpaceX has better satellite coverage which allows them to provide smooth internet. However, people who have already signed up for the beta version of Starlink are experiencing data speeds of more than 160 MBPS which is a feat in itself during the beta testing phase.

As of now, Elon Musk's company is waiting to get country approval from Europe which is estimated to be granted around February or March 2021. Musk had also revealed that getting a country's approval is required for many countries around the world and EU especially as a singular approval system does not exist yet. Florida is line to receive the beta testing of the internet service soon. However, it's testing in India is still, hopefully, half a year away.

