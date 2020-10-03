Elon Musk Promises To Bring Tesla To India In 2021, Desi Twitter Is Excited

Social media is drowned with celebratory posts after Tesla CEO Elon Musk on October 2 indicated that the electric car maker will enter the Indian market next year. "Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post that asked the billionaire to provide an update regarding Tesla's foray into India. Netizens have flooded Twitter expressing love for one of the best electric car companies in the world.

Hey Elon , just thought we'd put this out here. We wait and hang on to hope wrt "hopefully soon" for India Tesla entry. Would love to hear of any progress in this regard. pic.twitter.com/8FNvyqFhIX — Tesla Club India™ (@TeslaClubIN) October 2, 2020

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

"Please take my booking now itself. I can wait for its launch time but not for booking," one individual wrote. "Wohoo. Finally, it is confirmed. He is coming to India in 2021. Eagerly waiting Elon sir to work in your great TESLA company. That's why I chose Electrical Engineering. A huge welcome," another user commented. "If Tesla comes to see to India there will be a revolution in transportation I wish it to happen," wrote one user.

Finally India will also have a #cybertruck soon.

Eagerly waiting for that moment#Tesla #ElonMusk — Deependra Singh (@shekhawatdeepe) October 2, 2020

India waiting for Elona and his companies eagerly. Don't make us wait longer Elon u have to come to India — Garvit Pandey (@thegarvitpandey) October 2, 2020

Omg just can't believe , v badly need Tesla here , my biggest dream is to have Tesla as my first car. Dream from many years. Thanks and will be waiting ..... Come sooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnnnnn #teslainindia #IndialovesTesla #ElonMusk — chandan (@Chandupunter) October 2, 2020

After this tweet i am like 😍😍😍😍😍😍#Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/FD9hC3U5AA — Bindesh Pandya (@bindeshpandya) October 2, 2020

Omg!! Elon this is a celebrating news.. We were waiting for ages. — Amogh Bhushan (@amoghbhushan) October 2, 2020

Tesla's rise

Tesla has become a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with superior technology, without compromising on the looks. The company was launched in 2003 and since then it has become one of the best electric car sellers in the global market. Tesla currently has only three factories, two in the United States and the other in China, from where it delivers electric vehicles all over the world.

