Elon Musk Promises To Bring Tesla To India In 2021, Desi Twitter Is Excited

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post that asked the billionaire to provide an update regarding Tesla's foray into India.

Elon Musk

Social media is drowned with celebratory posts after Tesla CEO Elon Musk on October 2 indicated that the electric car maker will enter the Indian market next year. "Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post that asked the billionaire to provide an update regarding Tesla's foray into India. Netizens have flooded Twitter expressing love for one of the best electric car companies in the world. 

"Please take my booking now itself. I can wait for its launch time but not for booking," one individual wrote. "Wohoo. Finally, it is confirmed. He is coming to India in 2021. Eagerly waiting Elon sir to work in your great TESLA company. That's why I chose Electrical Engineering. A huge welcome," another user commented. "If Tesla comes to see to India there will be a revolution in transportation I wish it to happen," wrote one user. 

Tesla's rise

Tesla has become a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with superior technology, without compromising on the looks. The company was launched in 2003 and since then it has become one of the best electric car sellers in the global market. Tesla currently has only three factories, two in the United States and the other in China, from where it delivers electric vehicles all over the world. 

