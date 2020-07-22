Elon Musk Shares Sweet Photo Of Two-month-old X Æ A-12, German Caption Intrigues Netizens

Elon Musk has shared a new photo of his nearly two-month-old son on social media where the father-son duo can be seen bonding at home. In the picture post on July 21, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is seen cradling his son X Æ A-12- in his arms as he joked in the caption that his toddler son cannot use a spoon yet.

In the sweet photo, the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur was seen wearing a combination of a black shirt with a grey t-shirt underneath with a bandana wrapped around his neck as he glanced at his newborn attired in a brown baba suit. The baby can be seen looking back at Musk as the internet poured hearts at the two in the comments section.

Read: SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Time: What Time Will Elon Musk's Company Conduct The Rocket Launch?

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Elon Musk has also recently changed his son's name on the birth certificate to X Æ A-Xii, as per international media reports. While the baby’s name X and his middle name — the "Æ" symbol remains unchanged, the last part of the name with the number "12" has been altered in roman numerals “Xii”. However, Musk's partner and popular singer Grimes had earlier said in an interview with leading broadcasters that she call her son as “X”.

Read: Elon Musk Issues Neuralink Call-to-arms; 10 Jobs Available For Top-notch Engineers

First child with Grime

Earlier, Elon Musk said while speaking at a podcast that the baby's name was pronounced as "X Ash A Twelve." He said that because the initial spelling created issues with California’s state law, he had to change it.

In another post on Instagram a few days ago, the tech billionaire shared another adorable photo of the infant. Musk has six sons with his former wife Justine Musk. However, “Little X” is his first child with Grimes.

Read: ISRO Chief Full Interview: K Sivan Talks Gaganyaan, Elon Musk, Indo-China Space Battle

Read: Twitter Hack: Obama, Elon Musk, Apple & Others Hit In Bitcoin Scam; Here's All We Know

(Image: Twitter/Elon Musk)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.