Elon Musk Asks Followers To "Take The Red Pill"; Netizens React

Elon Musk is known for being active on social media and sharing knowledge about his daily activities with his followers. Recently, the SpaceX CEO and singer Grimes welcomed their first child together. The internet was flooded with memes and stories on Musk naming his son as "X Æ A-12." However, the Tesla owner has yet another surprised everyone with his recent Tweet about 'Red Pill'.

What is Elon Musk's "Take the red pill" tweet?

Many theories and stories have been made on Elon Musk's tweet that read "Take the Red Pill" with a rose emoji. However, the tweet is related to the 1999 sci-fi thriller 'The Matrix' starring Keanu Reeves. In one of the scenes, Neo, that is Reeves’ character, has to choose between a red pill or a blue pill by the rebel leader Morpheus. Taking the blue pill means living in the simulated reality of the Matrix where Morpheus says “You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe.” Now, taking the red pill means dealing with reality even if the reality is hard to accept.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

According to the reports, Elon Musk is amongst the few people who are speaking against the lockdown in the USA. He has called the idea of asking everyone staying at home as "fascists." The reports also reveal that the billionaire has threatened the US government to open his Tesla factory and he does not fear getting arrested. So, his tweet has been reportedly creating a lot of buzz as many news portals are assuming that Musk has accepted the lockdown or the reality or he is asking others to accept the reality. However, the SpaceX owner has not revealed what he means with his tweet but US President's daughter Ivanka Trump has replied immediately to Elon Musk's "Take the Red Pill" tweet with "Taken." Apart from her many, fans and followers reacted to Musk's tweeted in their own understandings.

Netizens react to Elon Musk's "Take the Red Pill" tweet

I’m confused. Is @elonmusk full on Republican now or what? — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) May 17, 2020

Watch the Matrix. It’s pretty simple. He’s saying ignorance

is not bliss but is slavery and servitude (ieBlue Pill). Red Pill means face the unpleasant truths as a free man and fight oppression and control. pic.twitter.com/dNIu8WdU95 — See Haze (@GoCatsCHays) May 17, 2020



Of course the billionaire wants you to take red pill. Means less taxes, less regulation, lower wages, and less accountability for how he manages his workforce. Take that red pill at your own peril. I'd rather ride that blue 🌊 & have a government working for people, not the 1%. pic.twitter.com/p8w2GrHRDo — MikeXimena (@_mikeneezy) May 17, 2020

Oh cool, a narcissistic billionaire with a massive following validating batshit crazy conspiracy theories. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 17, 2020

