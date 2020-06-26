Elon Musk's Tweet About 'Universal Control' Get A Reply With Hera Pheri Memes; Take A Look

Elon Musk has been an influential celebrity on social media. His fans are extremely fond of Elon’s humour that can be seen in his posts. He recently shared a Tweet that is related to the popular digital humour medium, memes. Read more to know about Elon Musk’s latest tweet.

Who controls the memes,

controls the Universe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2020

Elon Musk on memes

Elon Musk recently took to his Twitter account to share a thought with his followers. Elon wrote, “Who controls the memes, controls the Universe” and his fans have been sharing some of the funniest memes in the comments section. They have been retweeting the post which has attracted a huge number of members to react on Elon's post. Some of the funniest memes are the popular Hera Pheri memes that never fail to evoke laughter. The netizens have been sharing some of the funniest memes as a reaction to Elon Musk’s Tweet. Here are some of the funniest Hera Pheri memes.

Memers be like pic.twitter.com/Wl3Q3N5Do2 — Omkar Shetty 🇮🇳 (@omkar_gs) June 26, 2020

Loudly revealed the scheme for everyone @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/EaYQhkvqI9 — Vinayak D (@_Dkillingjoke) June 26, 2020

More About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is dating Canadian musician Grimes, and the two recently welcomed a son together. In an interview with a media portal, she had spoken about their relationship. Grimes had said that she just did not understand what she was getting into when she started dating Elon Musk. She also spoke about her boyfriend’s business and revealed that they are trying to solve a number of problems that are currently active in the real world.

The two, Elon and Grimes, had recently made it to the headlines for giving their son such an out-of-the-box name. They named their son, X Æ A-12 but the California law did not allow them to do the same. The law states that all names must be written: "using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language" but apostrophes and dashes can be included. Thus, the couple had to rename their child from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii only because California law prohibits Indo-Arabic numerals in names. This was revealed when a follower on Instagram asked, “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?”. Grimes replied to her fan with, “X Æ A-Xii” and also added that "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh”.

