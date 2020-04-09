Video Of Two Kookaburra Birds Laughing Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world, people are taking to social media to share their alone time with some beautiful pictures and videos of wildlife that they are encountering from the confinements of their homes. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of kookaburras, where they can be heard laughing while sitting comfortably on a balcony railing. In the video, two kookaburras sitting on a railing can be seen displaying their raucous laughter by throwing their heads back.

Susanta in his post informed that the kookaburras do the raucous laughter to mark their territories. The video has garnered more than 7,800 views since it was shared on Twitter on April 8. The post is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens with some even calling it the best thing on the internet they have seen lately. People on the micro-blogging platform are having a great time watching the kookaburras do their silly raucous laugh with head movements.

The viral video

This is how kookaburras laugh😊



The bird throws its head back in raucous laughter , mainly to establish territory. pic.twitter.com/cFQF1XQy0f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 8, 2020

Amazing ! Never experienced such voice before !👍 — CJoshi (@Chintanjoshi13C) April 8, 2020

I think this is not just the laugh but full of tease in it.😄 — Zeeshaan (@ZeeshaanSyed76) April 8, 2020

Been listening to these calls morning & evening as the kookaburras outdo eachother here in Australia — Susan McClure (@susantwonz) April 9, 2020

Reminds me of my daughter's kindergarten rhyme. " Kookaburra sits on a old gum tree...." 😍 — Andromed Alamak (@AndromedAlamak) April 8, 2020

Just recently, Susanta shared a couple of videos showing how nature is reclaiming its place in the society amid the coronavirus lockdown. In the video that Susanta shared, animals can be seen taking over the streets of cities and towns across the world with people locked inside their homes. In one particular video, an elephant was seen walking down the lanes of a city in India with no sign of humans around.

Almost half the world's population has been placed under complete or partial lockdown with people not allowed to come out of their homes for non-essential works. The lockdown has been imposed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus that has killed over 88,000 people across the globe and has infected over 1.5 million people.

