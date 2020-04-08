US Man's Surprise Proposal For Girlfriend amid COVID-19 Lockdown Melts The Internet

The increasing number of positive cases and fear around coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing people to resort to social distancing and home quarantine. However, it could not stop this boyfriend who planned a surprise proposal for his girlfriend, the video of which has been doing rounds on the internet.

PJ Bruno had big plans about proposing his girlfriend Jaz Zepatos, after nearly three years of dating. He had planned to set up a fake audition for Zepatos, who is a digital strategist and actress. The whole thing would have been caught on film; however, his plans were put on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and the following shutdown.

Secret Proposal

The couple had left for New York to quarantine with Bruno’s parents in Delaware. Bruno decided to tweak his proposal to accommodate the couple’s quarantine plans. As per reports, he gathered Zepatos's friends and family on a video call and then proposed to her in his parents’ home while everyone secretly watched the two via Google Hangouts.

Bruno had sent Zepatos’ family and friends a Google Calendar invite. In the “description” section of the calendar event, he specified that he would be proposing. He had asked a friend to screen capture the moment, as per reports. The video of the amazing proposal has been uploaded to TikTok and has garnered over 216,000 views.

In the video, Bruno can be heard saying "I just want you to know that, no matter what happens, I'm always gonna be here for you. And I'm always gonna be in your future."

@jazzepatos My best friend proposed to me in quarantine with all of our friends and family secretly watching on video chat 😭💍😱 #surpriseproposal #engaged ♬ original sound - jazzepatos

Zepatos reportedly said that she was grateful for the way he executed it and to have this intimate moment together. She uploaded a video of the full proposal, which includes a musical number, to Instagram.

Zepatoscaptioned it, "In the midst of global chaos, PJ managed to find a way to gather our closest friends and family to create one of the most magical moments of my life. Thank you to everyone who took part in our special day from the safety of your homes. We love you so much. When this is all over we're going to hug and cheers and laugh together."

