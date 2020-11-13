'Extremely Bogus': Elon Musk On Testing Positive And Negative Twice For COVID In One Day

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on November 12 that he took four separate coronavirus tests in the same laboratory, on the same day, and two returned negative while the other two were positive. "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk immediately tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," he added. The CEO of SpaceX was quick to point out that the coronavirus tests were unreliable, as he speculated how it may have been possible for him to test negative and positive to COVID-19 at the same time, referring to Becton Dickinson and Co’s speedy antigen check.

Elon Musk said that all four tests that he took were polymerase chain response (PCR) tests, adding that he had no noticeable symptoms for the respiratory disease when asked by a Twitter user if he had health issues. Musk answered, saying that he has felt “typical chilly”. “Nothing uncommon up to now,” Musk added. In September Becton Dickinson's tests stated that it was probing the reviews that the fast tests were producing inaccurate results. Reports from US nursing homes suggested that BD's rapid coronavirus testing equipment was producing false-positive results. However, the New Jersey-based medical technology company said that it was investigating the company’s Veritor Plus systems after the Wall Street Journal reported first on the issue. Under an agreement with the US Department of Health & Human Services, the firm made tests available for 11,000 nursing homes.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Hmmmm.... Are you feeling any symptoms? — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) November 13, 2020

Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Could this be why we’ve been seeing such a major spike? — Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 13, 2020

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Authenticity of RT-PCR

Musk's statement calling the tests "bogus" has once again raised concerns about the authenticity of the PCR tests that are key to isolating the COVID-19 positive cases in order to curb the transmission of the disease. However, as per a report by Healthline, experts say the current diagnostic tests for the new coronavirus are highly accurate, but the antibody tests are not as trustworthy. The typical swab tests are 100 percent effective, and while the PCR offers the capacity to detect RNA in minute quantities, whether that RNA represents infectious virus may not be clear, according to scientists. Testing makes the enemy visible, Dr. Emily Volk, an assistant professor of pathology at the University of Texas-Health in San Antonio and president-elect of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) reportedly said. She added that the RT-PCR nasopharyngeal tests should be conducted 8 days after suspected exposure for more accuracy.

