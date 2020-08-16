Witness Hails Australian Man Who Saved His Wife From Shark Attack As 'hero'

An eye-witness, who had seen an Australian man save his wife from a shark by punching the predator, has hailed him as a 'hero' for the brave act. The witness was also surfing nearby when he saw the man save his wife from the shark by repeatedly punching it until it let go of his wife's leg. The witness reportedly said that the man started laying punches until it let go of his wife's leg. "He saved her life. He was really incredible," the witness told the media about the attack and what followed.

According to reports, a 35-year-old woman was attacked by a 2-3 metre long juvenile shark while she was surfing with her husband near Port Macquarie in New South Wales, Australia. The woman was bitten on her right leg and on the back of her thigh before her husband saved her from the shark by jumping on it and punching it repeatedly until it let her go. As per reports, paramedics were called in and the injured woman was taken to Port Macquarie base hospital and was then transferred to better facilities in New Castle wherein she will undergo surgery.

Shark attacks in Australia

Australia is known for its high population of sharks along its 35,877 km-long coastlines. Due to this, the country reports a number of shark attacks every year, some of them also turn out to be fatal. As per reports, Australia has recorded five fatal shark attacks so far in 2020. Last month, a 10-year-old boy was pulled by a shark into the water while he was on a boat with his family. The boy's father reportedly jumped in the water and saved him from the shark.

