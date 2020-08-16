Scientists Astonished To Find Sharks Living In Communities, Observe Their Social Life

A recent study has revealed that sharks lead a more complex social life that was previously thought. According to reports, a new study published earlier this week in the Proceedings of the Royal Society journal observed grey reef sharks and discovered the sea creatures capable of cultivating deep meaningful bonds with one another that can even last for years in some cases.

Secret social life of sharks

As per reports, the study was conducted 1,600 kilometres from southwest Hawaii, around the Palmyra Atoll. Researchers focused on 41 reef sharks and used varying equipment such as acoustic transmitters and camera tags to understanding the nature of interactions between these sharks.

According to the study, the sharks that were being tracked were far from solitary. The sea creatures formed social communities with some of the same individuals and remained together for the entire duration of the study that spanned over 4 years.

The study also found that the sharks would spend their mornings together in the same part of the reef and then would slowly drift apart during the course of the day and the once again reconvene in the morning.

As per reports, Florida International University marine biologist Yannis Papastamatiou (lead author of the study) noted that it is only recently that researchers have acquired the ability to monitor, study, and ultimately understand the social interactions of sharks. However, it was found that not all sharks are as sociable as the medium-sized reef sharks.

The study confirmed that sharks, in reality, are able to maintain social connections for years and researchers have discovered that these long-term social structures act as information centres allowing sharks to become aware of offshore feeding areas and thus ensuring that various individuals find prey.

