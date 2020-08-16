Australian Surfer Saves Companion By Punching Juvenile Shark In Head To Avert Attack

A shark attack has left a woman badly injured, but the outcome could have been much worse if not for the actions of a fellow surfer who risked his own life and punched the aggressive beast several times until it let the woman go. The incident occurred near Port Macquarie in New South Wales, Australia.

Read: Ex-NASA Engineer's Bizarre 'Human Blood Vs Fish Blood' Experiment On Sharks Goes Viral

Brave surfer saves fellow surfers life

According to reports, the 35-year-old woman was attacked by a 2-3 metre long juvenile shark. The surfer was bitten on her right leg and on the back of her thigh and the attack has left her with serious injuries. However, she was saved by her fellow surfer who jumped on the shark and punched it repeatedly until the shark let the woman go.

Read: Woman Comes Dangerously Close To A Giant Shark In The Ocean | Watch

As per reports, paramedics were then called to the shore at around 9:30 am (local time) and the injured woman was taken to Port Macquarie base hospital and was then transferred to better facilities in New Castle wherein she will undergo surgery. The surfer who saved the shark attack victim is being hailed as a hero for his selfless act of bravery.

According to reports, there have been multiple shark attacks over the past few months along the New South Wales coast. Surfers have been advised to be ‘shark smart’ during their excursions into open water. Following the attack, beaches at Port Macquarie were closed for 24 hours so that authorities could figure out the species of shark that attacked the surfer.

Read: Great White Shark Soars 15-feet In The Air Setting World Record For Highest Water Breach

Read: Scientists Astonished To Find Sharks Living In Communities, Observe Their Social Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.