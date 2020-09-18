Facebook, Instagram Outage Triggers Hysterical Memes As Netizens Rush To Twitter

Facebook Inc and Instagram experienced a massive technical glitch on September 17 as users across the world reported various problems, from log-in issues to feeds failing to load. The outage lasted for a few minutes around 11 p.m. last night and was recorded on both iOS and Android devices. Netizens were quick to grab the opportunity to troll the social media giant as people flooded Twitter with memes and jokes.

Netizens mainly shared memes targetting Instagram users who only come to Twitter to check if the platform is really down or their wi-fi connection is causing the problem. One user shared a curious-looking cat's GIF writing "waiting for confirmation". Another user shared the famous chasing scene from Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Phir Hera Pheri with a caption that read, "Everybody running to twitter to see if Instagram is really down or the wi-fi is not working."

Everybody running to twitter to see if Instagram is really down or the wi-fi is not working 😂 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/UyL0tEQq93 — Abhineet Anand (@anand_abhineet1) September 18, 2020

Me pulling up to Twitter to see if Instagram down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VXI80qfq0F — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) September 17, 2020

twitter welcoming me after instagram goes down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FUiZK1auyR — alice ¹ᴰ (@lovebotparker) September 17, 2020

Outage not new

The temporary outage is not something new for these platforms as last month, Instagram experienced downtime due to a glitch that affected users worldwide and lasted for several hours. Instagram users were unable to access their feed, post photos, and or view direct messages in the app for hours.

Also, during the month of March, Facebook was hit with one of the worst outages in the company's history. The outage had caused a global service shut down for Facebook and all its apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger at the same time for more than 14 hours.

