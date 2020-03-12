Coronavirus: Teacher's Unique Way Of Reminding Students To Wash Their Hands Wins Internet

As people across the globe are scrambling to prevent the escalation of coronavirus outbreak, a teacher from American school has come out with a hack that is fun but yet effective. An American schoolteacher named Woods shared a post on Facebook which says that she began using a stamp to remind students to wash their hands. In her post, Mrs. Woods also said that if the stamp mark is gone by the end of the day from washing hands her students get a prize from her.

The teacher shared the post on March 2 following which it has garnered more than 50,000 reactions and over 76,000 shares. Netizens laudedher for coming up with a great idea amid the coronavirus scare in the United States.

According to data by worldometer, the United States has so far recorded 1,329 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak in December 2019. As per reports, 38 people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease. There are currently 1,276 active cases in the country, of which 15 patients have recovered fully and 10 are under critical condition.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 4,600 lives across the world and has infected over 1,26,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to the latest reports, more than 1,000 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the worst affected countries outside mainland China, where a combined death toll stands at 1,247 as of March 12.

