BIG: IRDA Instructs All Medical Insurance Companies To Include Coronavirus As A 'disease'

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) has instructed all medical policy companies to include Coronavirus as a 'disease' irrespective of their policy measures and terms. The IRDA has stated that if the disease includes hospitalization, it will include Coronavirus. A few days ago the Karnataka government announced that it was mulling providing additional health insurance coverage to doctors and paramedics treating the COVID-19 cases and working in the laboratories besides existing schemes.

This move by the IRDA comes shortly after India witnessed a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases which have now hit 73. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare yesterday issued an advisory stating that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

Coronavirus declared as a pandemic

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic after the deadly virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people worldwide. Taking to Twitter, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom finally declared the disease as a global pandemic, calling all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate.

