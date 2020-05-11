Gujarat, Telangana CMs Pitch For Lockdown Extension To PM Modi In Key COVID Meet

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao have strongly pitched for an extension of the lockdown to contain the surge of novel Coronavirus infections during an online interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The third phase of the lockdown is due to end on May 17, which started on March 25 and completes its 48th Day today.

The PM commenced his fifth virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the States on Monday to take stock of the COVID-19 crisis. This assumes significance as the third phase of the lockdown will end on May 17. Earlier, such meetings took place on March 20, April 2, April 11, and April 27. Currently, there are 67,152 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 20,917 patients have recovered while 2,206 casualties have been reported.

Gujarat's worrying numbers

According to sources, the Gujarat CM has said that the lockdown must be in force in containment areas while it can be relaxed in other areas. Gujarat has the second-highest in the country in terms of both COVID-19 cases and deaths. So far, 8194 have been reported of which 2,545 patients have recovered while 493 have died. The State has the second highest case fatality ratio in the country after West Bengal.

KCR wants lockdown beyond May

Telangana CM, who has always been a little more proactive than other CMs and very aggressive on lockdown, has called for a further extension of lockdown beyond May. Noteworthy here is the fact that KCR has already extended the lockdown in the State till May end.

Sources familiar with the matter also said that Chandrashekhar Rao went to the extent of suggesting that the special trains that have been started to ferry migrants back to their native states will actually be a vehicle to the spread of the contagious virus. He called on the Centre to exercise restrain on the number of trains running. His concerns stem from the fact that at least seven migrant workers who returned over the weekend from Mumbai tested positive in districts that were previously Green and Orange zones.

Telangana has reported 1,196 COVID-19 cases so far, of which, 750 patients have been cured while 30 have died.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Health Ministry on Monday informed that COVID-19 cases in India reported a jump of 4213, highest single-day spike so far, to take the toll to 67,152. As of now, 44,029 people are under active medical supervision. In the last 24 hours, there were 1,559 fresh recoveries, taking the toll to 20,917 and posting a recovery rate to 31.15%.

