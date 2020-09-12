Arjun Kapoor celebrates 6 years of 'Finding Fanny' with a beautiful video; Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a beautiful video on Instagram while celebrating six years of his 2014 satirical road comedy film Finding Fanny. The actor shared a video that showcased some of the memorable moments of the actor from the film where he can be seen spending some bonding time with the other co-actors including Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Kapur.

Arjun Kapoor celebates 6 years of Finding Fanny

The short clip starts with Arjun’s dance in a puppet manner followed by his scenes with the leading lady Deepika. The clip also showcased the journey of all the four actors who are enroute to Goa in search of Fanny. While captioning the post, the actor who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus positive wrote, “Finding fanny since 6 years... and counting.” Several fans of the actor commented their take over the film while the others dropped concerned texted regarding his health under the post. One of the users wrote that he hopes Arjun is taking care of himself. Another user wrote that on the special occasion she will watch the film again and relive old memories. A third follower of the actor also inquired about his health and wished him with speedy recovery while another wrote, “How are u now baba.”

Read: Arjun Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Share "sparkling Chemistry" In 'Finding Fanny' | Watch

Read: Rakul Preet Singh Tests COVID-19 Negative After Co-actor Arjun Kapoor's Positive Report

The film which did not do wonders on the box office was directed and written by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and presented by Fox Star Studios. The story of the flick It follows the life of five dysfunctional individuals who set out on a road trip in search of Fanny, Naseeruddin Shah’s first love. During their trip, Savio Da Gama, played by Arjun, and Angelina 'Angie' Eucharistic, played by Deepika, realize their love for each other. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh was seen in a cameo in the film and played the role of Deepika’s first husband.

Arjun Kapoor sometime back had penned a statement on Instagram while informing fans about his diagnosis. In the statement, the actor wrote that he is asymptomatic and is feeling "completely ok'. Further, the actor revealed that he has isolated himself on the advice of the doctors and the authorities and will be kept under home quarantine. Continuing, the actor promised his fans to keep updating them about his health condition from time to time. Elaborating on the same, he thanked all his fans and well-wishers in advance for their support and also said that he will keep his fans updated with his health conditions in the days to come. At last, Arjun concluded the post on a positive note where he consoled all and wrote that these are unprecedented times and he is sure that humanity will overcome the deadly virus soon.

Read: After Beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says 'I Am Feeling Fine'

Read: Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Have Isolated Myself At Home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.