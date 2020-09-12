Navy Veteran Attacked: Sanjay Nirupam Reacts, Calls It 'proof Of Shiv Sena's Hooliganism'

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday denounced the alleged brutal assault by Shiv Sena leaders on Madan Sharma, a 62-year-old retired Navy veteran. Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Stating the incident to be 'Shiv Sena's latest hooliganism', Nirupam condemned the attack over a WhatsApp forward. He further said that the founder of the party Bal Thackeray was also a 'cartoonist', however, adding that the latter had immense respect for the Army. Bal Thackeray had begun his career as a cartoonist in Mumbai and also worked with the renowned artist RK Laxman.

शिवसेना की ताज़ातरीन गुंडागर्दी का सबूत।

रिटायर्ड नेवी ऑफिसर की लाल आँखें।

65 वर्ष के इस बुजुर्ग को शिवसैनिकों ने इसलिए पीटा क्योंकि इन्होंने एक कार्टून ‘लाइक’ किया था।

धिक्कार है !

शिवसेना के संस्थापक स्वंय एक कार्टूनिस्ट थे और सेना के जवानों के लिए उनके मन में अगाध प्रेम था। pic.twitter.com/PfvSy8WHog — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) September 12, 2020

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away.

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

In a massive impact, Mumbai police on Friday night arrested two main accused - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre. The Samta Nagar police station had registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates in connection to the case. Apart from these shakha chiefs, four more have been arrested.

However, early on Saturday, the six Shiv Sena goons were granted bail. The bail comes within 24-hours of arrest, and Mumbai Police has reportedly said that the sections on which they were charged were bailable offence and hence bail was granted.

