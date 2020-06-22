'Father's Day Special': Adorable Video Of Dad And Kid's Fun Yoga Session Wins Internet

With International Yoga Day and Father’s coinciding on the same date, the internet has been filled with clips of the father-child duo performing pranayams and asans together. Inversely, there are many videos which show how difficult it could be to do yoga with children. Providing testimony to it is a recent clip which shows a toddler obstructing her father while he tries to do yoga. Shared by IFS officer Swetha Boodu, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

'No yoga required'

The “Father's day special” video starts by showing the father setting up a mat to do some stretching. However, he is interrupted by his teeny daughter who tries to pull his leg and arms. The video further shows, the toddler's "adorable" tricks to stop her father from doing yoga, including sitting on his back as he bends down to stretch. Tired, the father eventually lifts off his daughter to seat her on a small yoga mat placed in the vicinity. The video ends by showing the daughter trying to ape her father’s position.

In the caption, Boddu joked, “when you set out to celebrate #InternationalYogaDay and your dad comes in the way". Since shared the clip has captured everybody heart and garnered over one thousand views. It has also been liked by 121 people and racked up multiple comments.

If we be with a child, then i think no yoga will be required.☺ — Nagarajan Pattabi (@nagagnc) June 21, 2020

This is absolutely nice ,regards to them who shared it @swethaboddu — Abhinav kumar (@Abhinav07762638) June 21, 2020

Best video for the day how father can inspire just without saying anything — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) June 21, 2020

So cute😍😘 — Mayuri (@Friend4u_Mayuri) June 21, 2020

Super cute and super dad with so much patience — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) June 21, 2020

In related news, a humorous clip of a toddler refusing to eat at the kid's pizzeria and entertainment arcade has attracted various reactions from the grown-ups. Shared on Twitter, the clip was originally shot by the toddler's mother who captioned it that her baby's bold refusal to spend time at the Chuck E. and have a bite at the kids' animatronic rat restaurant caught her "off guard".

With over 367.5k views and nearly 22.5k likes, the footage has triggered laughter in the comments thread as users were hooked to the kid's bland expression and "the look" he extended at his mother after she made the offer to him for a Chuck E.

